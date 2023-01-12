The scoop launched by Novella 2000 according to which there is some tenderness between the presenter and the entrepreneur.

In the last few hours, lovers of local gossip are talking about nothing else. The indiscretion is sensational and unexpected. After months in which the panorama of the Italian gossip was monopolized by the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, now stealing the show is a new alleged couple who apparently are getting to know each other in a more in-depth way.

Source: web

We are talking about Barbara D’Urso and Flavio Briatore. The scoop was advanced by Novella 2000 who published shots that immortalize the Neapolitan presenter entering a famous hotel in Milan in the company of the entrepreneur. Barbara is single again after the end of the story with the insurance broker Francesco ZangrilloFlavio has never officially linked to other women after the separation from Elisabetta Gregoraci.

The director of Novella 2000 wanted to see more clearly on the matter and consulted people close to the two characters who confirmed their knowledge.

“The presenter of Afternoon Five and Flavio Briatore are dating and have not gone out once” – explained Alessi citing reliable sources.

Is it just friendship or is there a special interest underneath? According to Alessi, the two would be deepening their knowledge. “Let’s say he invited her, she accepted the invitation and they met again. They are getting to know each other better, because they already knew each other” – reiterated the director of the gossip weekly according to which he likes Barbara.

The news obviously sparked fans of the two characters who see this new couple in good taste and seem to approve. “She would be the ideal woman for him: beautiful, successful, with her own well-defined professional path, certainly not dazzled by Flavio. They would be a perfect match.” – said a fan. It remains to be seen if Barbara also feels the same interest as Flavio.