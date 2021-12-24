Barbara d’Urso is always very reserved when it comes to feelings and private life. The host of Afternoon 5 tries to keep her love stories private, but the men who made her heart beat are known: from Memo Remigi, passing through the father of her children, Mauro Berardi, we see all the ex-boyfriends of the D’Urso!

Barbara d’urso always tries to escape the paparazzi and keep his own private love life. The presenter of Afternoon 5, who in recent years has professed to be single and in search of prince charming, seemed to have found the right person. In fact, D’Urso has often been paparazzi in the company of the insurer Francesco Zangrillo, with which, however, the story would have already come to an end!

Going back and investigating the private life from the conductor, let’s find out together who were the men who made her heart beat!

Barbara d’Urso: love with Memo Remigi

Recently, the love story that has returned to the center of media attention Barbara d’urso he had with the lyricist and singer Memo Remigi. The two met when she was alone 19 years and he 39. As revealed in some interviews, Memo Remigi he confessed to having been a shoulder and a helper for the young Barbara d’Urso, who recently arrived in Milan from Naples.

Despite the gossip, the presenter has always denied that she was the cause of the break up (momentary) of marriage by Memo Remigi.

Barbara d’Urso: the failed marriage

In 1983 Barbara d’urso she met what quickly became one of the most important men in her life. We are talking about the film producer Mauro Berardi, with whom he had two children: Emanuele, born in 1986, e Giammauro, born in 1988. When the two were still children, in 1993, the love between D’Urso and Berardi has come to an end and the presenter has never denied having gone through a really complicated moment after the breakup.

The presenter, however, has returned to believe in love thanks to the dancer Michele Carfora, with whom she married in 2002. Here too, however, there was a big disappointment for Barbara d’urso, who in 2008 discovered that she had been betrayed by means of some photos that ended up in all the newspapers.

Barbara d’Urso: all the flirts

In addition to the important love stories, there were also several flirt attributed to the lessee. Confirmed that with Miguel Bosè and subsequently with Vasco Rossi, who would also have dedicated the song “Brava”, written in 1981 to her. Never commented, however, the alleged acquaintances with the former football player Fabio Galante, Stefano Bettarini and Alex Pacifico.

The gossip about a relationship with is categorically denied Fabio Testi, to which d’Urso is linked by a deep friendship.