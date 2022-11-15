Barbara D’Urso discovers that she has a special viewer on Afternoon 5, let’s find out who she is together

Without any shadow of a doubt Afternoon 5 is one of the most loved and followed television programs in the world of Italian television. Lately Barbara D’Urso he discovered he had an exceptional viewer. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

In addition to being loved by many Italians, Barbara D’Urso can now boast of one viewers special. Who is it about? We are talking about the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano.

A few days ago the man posted a photo on his Twitter profile in which, at the bottom, you can see the transmission from Afternoon 5 en another TV tuned to the Rai networks. These were the words accompanying the caption:

At work for Italian culture with Undersecretary Vittorio Sgarbi, Undersecretary Gianmarco Mazzi and members of the staff.

Barbara D’Urso: thanks to the Minister of Culture

Needless to say such detail it did not go unnoticed by the famous presenter. In fact she the latter could not help but comment on post in question to offer his most sincere thanks:

It makes me proud to know that, in the office of the Minister of Culture, the TV is tuned to in the afternoon Afternoon Five. It is a recognition for the work that we carry out every day in the Videonews editorial staff. Thank you Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano.

We are currently not aware of whether the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano himself actually watching the broadcast of Afternoon 5. However, one thing is certain: for Barbara D’Urso, having a person of such great importance as a viewer is truly a great pride. In fact, as can be understood from her words, the presenter is a lot enthusiastic of this situation, especially after it has been at the center of many in the last period criticisms.