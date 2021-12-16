Barbara D’Urso loves giving style tips to her Instagram followers. That’s why the presenter posted a photo in which she wore one of the main colors of her winter look: orange. Then, one of the trendy scarves from the Hermes brand could not be missing.

Barbara D’Urso is always very attentive to look, choosing original clothing items, which can also be an inspiration for the audience that follows her, not only during the live broadcast of Afternoon 5 but also and above all on Instagram. The presenter from Campania, 64, has a large following on followers on social, where he shows behind the scenes of his programs, his evenings with friends and fun moments of everyday life.

In the last post published on Instagram Barbara D’Urso wanted to recommend a color very turned on for this winter: orange. The presenter, in fact, does not give up on garments that can highlight her energy and vitality!

Barbara D’Urso: the style advice

Barbara D’Urso addressed the audience of fans with a series of shots, the first of which portrays her sitting in a room full of stuffed animals. The presenter, who wears a soft sweater, color Orange, she wraps her arms around herself as in an ideal embrace with all those who follow her on a daily basis. Not by chance Barbara D’Urso he wrote:

“A pinch of color! My heart is yours! ”.

Two details complete the look of the host: lo Red nail polish on the nails and the usual foulard protagonist of the braid in which she collected her hair. This time it is not just any scarf, but a branded one. Barbara D’Urso, in fact, after showing the colored details, where orange and fuchsia prevail, he also showed the brand’s box: Hermes.

In short, once again Barbara D’Urso he spared no expense to embellish his own look with details that, even if they may appear simple, give a touch of unique and unmistakable style! For this winter, therefore, the trend is launched: never give up a pinch of color, as recommended by Barbara D’Urso!