Peace made between Mila Suarez and Paola Caruso but with the hand of Barbara D’Urso.

Yesterday new episode of The Pupa and the Nerdy where has come the expected clarification between Paola Caruso and Mila Suarez. Last week there was a violent quarrel between the two with a lot of slap trimmed by bonas.

In light of this episode the production decided to disqualify Paola Caruso who went back to the studio yesterday to apologize.

“I’m sorry, I apologize to you Mila, at home and at the program because I have exceeded a limit that should not have been exceeded “ – said Paola.

“I am a single mother, this has been very frustrating and morally debilitating. This is why I do not allow anyone to talk about the relationship between me and my son ” – he continued.

However, Mila remained convinced that she shouldn’t apologize because she never spoke badly of her son. An attitude that also made us angry Barbara D’Urso.

Barbara D’Urso loses patience with Mila Suarez

“Mila, don’t you get there alone? But do you want to apologize for touching her son? At this point you are indefensible! “ – he blurted out.

“She’s the one who attacked me. I didn’t say anything bad about your son”- continued the model.

“It is elementary, it is the basis of a person’s education and sensitivity. Just say ‘You attacked me, you apologized, but I was wrong to talk about your son, I won’t do it again, but what does it take ?! “ And he insists: “Have you got children? No. Do you know what it means to be a mother? No. So you don’t know what can hurt a mother! You could have avoided talking about Paola’s son! “ – Barbara’s reply.

Faced with these words, Mila changed her attitude and then embraced herself with Paola. “Total peace” – declared Mila.