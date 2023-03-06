Accident in Treviso, the video published on Tik Tok by Barbara Brotto on her boyfriend’s driving: she died together with her friend

At the moment the police are at work to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident in which Barbara Brotto and her friend Eralda Spahllari lost their lives. In the last few hours, a video has emerged from the 17-year-old’s Tik Tok profile, which talks about her boyfriend’s reckless driving.

For the family, as for the community, this is a great moment grief and sadness. An evening with friends turned into something terrible that no one could ever have imagine.

Barbara and Eralda were part of the same party. On the evening of Saturday 4 March, they all went out together, 8 boys, all around 20 years old. They had spent the evening among the clubs in the municipality of Motte di Livenzain the province of Treviso.

The two girls were on board the BMW, led by Barbara’s 19-year-old boyfriend. Suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the young man has lost control of the vehicle.

For this in via Sant’Antonio, after going off the road, he finished his race against a tree. The clash immediately appeared serious and the doctors who intervened could not help but ascertain the death of the two girls. The other two boys, however, are in serious condition.

The dynamics of the accident and the video posted by Barbara Brotto on social media

The investigators are currently at work for rebuild the exact dynamics. The hypothesis is precisely that of risky overtaking of the car in front of them, in which there were 4 other friends. Perhaps to play and because of the high speed, the impact occurred.

Barbara Brotti was 17 years old and was the girlfriend of the 19-year-old driver. On her profile Tik Tok told her life. She was talking about what her mother did in the raise her alone and also of the guide reckless of her boyfriend.

In fact, in a video, it is she who says: “My boyfriend is reckless driving, I won’t get on again.” With her too Eralda Spahllari she died instantly. She was 19 years old and lived in the province of Treviso, even if she had origins Greek.

The agents questioned the boys driving the Polo that preceded them and are trying to understand how the accident occurred. What is certain is that the 19-year-old driving the BMW 420, he could not drive that car, given the high power.