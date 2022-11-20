Mexico.- The Mexican actress Barbara de Regil It is found in recordings of the telenovela ‘Cape‘, in which he stars together with Matías Novoa. Recently a behind the scenes came to light that has made everyone laugh out loud, because the famous suffered from an epic accident that led her to expose everything.

Very little left to the imagination the 35 year old actress while filming a scene for the soap opera, in which she was too focused on her performance to realize that the air would do its thing and end up lifting her dress.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet Barbara de Regil can be seen working, wearing a purple patterned dress, when the air lifts it completely from the front and she ends up showing her underwear.

Then the famous laughs out loud with her co-stars, because she did not expect that embarrassing moment that many have witnessed. Fortunately, she immediately controlled it and took cover as quickly as possible.

The laughter and all kinds of reactions did not wait among Internet users, who assured that “this only happens to her”.

Currently, Bárbara stars in the telenovela ‘Cabo’a production by José Alberto “El Güero” Castro for TelevisaUnivision, a version of the story “Tú o nadie” by María Zarattini from 1995. In addition to the actress and Matías, Diego Amozurrutia and Eva Cedeño also participate as the antagonistic roles.