Barbara de Regil He worried all his followers when he said that he had a tremendous scare during a plane trip. Through her social networks, the actress said that she suffered a panic attack in flight.

In her Instagram stories, Barbara explained that it all started when she went to the toilet and was scared by the sudden movements made by the plane. However, he assured that it is the first time that something like this has happened to him.

YOU CAN SEE: Golf course, cinema and swimming pool: this is the luxurious mansion that Adele bought from Sylvester Stallone

“Well yeah, I had a panic or anxiety attack for the first time in my life. Context: I was in the bathroom and the plane started to move a lot and I was scared, I walked to my place and on the way I started to feel bad. Feels horrible. I spent eating, but mostly breathing ”He wrote on his Instagram account.

Bárbara de Regil’s publication. Photo: Instagram

What sensations did Bárbara de Regil experience during her attack?

In this way, the protagonist of Rosario Tijeras said that at that moment she experienced different sensations such as tachycardia and shortness of breath.

“Something happened to me that had never happened to me on the plane. I felt a sensation in my chest: Tachycardia, I sweated cold, I was shaking, I couldn’t breathe. All in less than five minutes. I got off the plane with my legs limp and I got very hungry, “explained the artist.

Bárbara de Regil took 30 minutes to fully recover

The actress mentioned that the attack lasted approximately five minutes; however, it took about half an hour for her to calm down completely. In this way, he said that everything passed when he ate food.

“It took about 30 minutes for the sensation to completely go away, but the strong one lasted a maximum of five minutes,” said Bárbara de Regil.