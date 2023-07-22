Barbara de Regil just gave a motivational message on his TikTok account, where far from favoring him, he did very badly, as Internet users assure that what he commented is not logical, for which all kinds of attacks rained down on him.

And it is that Bárbara de Regil has many virals where she has watered it on several occasions, but far from fighting with the haters, she prefers that everyone continue talking, because in the past she defended herself, but far from it going well, they ran out of it, so this time was no exception.

In the video Barbara de Regil It can be seen in a black swimsuit, where her steel abdomen leaves everyone with a square eye, but everything collapsed when she made a super silly comment for many since it did not make any sense.

“Remember that I can’t is for people who can’t, but like you if you can, give it a go,” said Bárbara de Regil, who often tries to give messages of self-improvement to her millions of fans, but it doesn’t go quite well.

“Because you are the way you are, and that’s the way you are because you always are…”, “I can see this phrase next to an image of a twine with sparkles”, “One thing is one thing and another thing is something else, HAHAJJAJAJSJA”, “You have to trust, because if you don’t trust, there is no trust”, “Remember that pink is pink and green is green, cheer up”, write the networks.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp