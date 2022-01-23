Barbara of Regil joins the list of celebrities who have contracted coronavirus. The protagonist of the successful series Rosary Scissors (2016) communicated the news through his stories on Instagram, a social network in the account with 8.1 million followers.

The 34-year-old Mexican actress said that she and her mother Gabriela Alfaro they were the first to experience the symptoms, but the contagion spread to the rest of their family.

“My mom was at her house, I was at mine; she felt kind of bad, me too. I said to myself: ‘I feel like we have COVID’, so he came here, took the (antigen) test, it came out positive; I did it and it came out positive,” he said.

Bárbara de Regil upon learning that she had COVID-19: “I couldn’t believe it”

In her story, Bárbara de Regil explained that, initially, her husband Fernando Schoenwald and her 16-year-old daughter Mar Alexa had tested negative, but when they underwent a PCR test, the result changed to positive.

Having contracted all coronaviruses, they began to live with each other, and no longer in individual isolation.

“I did the antigen test and I couldn’t believe it, so I did the PCR and well, I have COVID-19. I’m very sad, I have mild symptoms, my head hurts, I have a little sore throat, ”said the actress of Loca por el trabajo (2018) and Rebelión de los Godinez (2020).

Bárbara de Regil: “I am heartbroken”

The artist also did not hide her disappointment at having to cancel a face-to-face presentation in Mexicali, Baja California.