In the last hours, the names of Bárbara de Regil and Mariana Rodriguez They became a trend in social networks after the rumor of an alleged fight between the two. Dozens of memes were shared, generating much suspicion among his followers.

However, Barbara and Mariana took in the best way the false confrontation that their ‘haters’ created on Twitter and took the opportunity to joke on the subject. The influencers explained through their platforms that they maintain a good friendship relationship.

The first to speak was the youtuber Mariana, who highlighted her closeness to De Regil and showed her great appreciation for him for a long time.

“I don’t know what they bring with Bárbara de Regil and me. Everything is false, we are instafriends, we message each other often and nothing is true. Everything is super photoshopped, neither she nor I are putting things. The protein thing is not true either and I admire her very much. But I don’t know what they are putting out of the exercise, what I ate yesterday, but it’s not true, ”said the content creator.

For her part, the protagonist of Rosario Tijeras shared Rodríguez’s release and added a brief message that said “I love you and I love that you love protein.” In addition, she revealed that she did not know what was happening until a person close to her asked her about the malicious rumors that were being shared on the internet.

“And now what did they invent? No wonder a friend wrote me: ‘hey what’s up with Mariana?’ And I: ‘what Mariana? What wave of what?’ ”, Wrote the actress.

Indirect assumptions between Bárbara de Regil and Mariana Rodríguez

The alleged hints were created with edited screenshots of the two celebrities’ Instagram stories and posts. The images were manipulated to look like the confrontation.