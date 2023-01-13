The family of Alessia Rovegno and Hugo García arrived at the event of the Miss Universe 2022 with the Peruvian flag to closely support our national representative, who dazzled in the preliminary phase of the contest. While the contest was going on, ‘Ale’s’ mother, Bárbara Cayo, reacted live to the parade. Precisely at one point, Barbara dismayed her social media community by questioning whether they had done something to her heiress’s clothing.

Miss Peru 2022 shone off her tan and shone in a fuchsia swimsuit and a cape designed with Ana Guiulfo and that she painted herself, with which she paid tribute to women. On the other hand, there is still her presentation with an evening dress and typical costumes, which we could see a few days ago on social networks.

“I tell you that something happened to Ale with the cape, something happened. She couldn’t open it right. Have they done something to him?” Said the former member of “In the background there is room”.

Miss Universe 2022: Alessia Rovegno’s typical costume broke in the preliminary of the contest

Through her social networks, Alessia Rovegno He communicated with his followers to reveal some details of what he experienced in the Miss Universe preliminary, assuring that not everything that is seen on television is really what happens in the dressing room. Finally, she confirmed that her suit suffered an unforeseen event: it broke minutes before her presentation.

“Everything happened to me today, but I can tell you about the typical costume. The wings broke and, well, we were there, running around, but I still loved it and the typical costume that I wore was made by Beto Pinedo and it was spectacular”, were the words of the young woman.

Miss Universe 2022: Alessia Rovegno dazzled on stage in an elegant evening dress

Alessia Rovegno kept all of Peru in suspense after being crowned Miss Peru, but this Wednesday, January 11, the model dazzled on the Miss Uiverso catwalk, surprising all viewers.

Barbara Cayo’s daughter wore a very elegant red dress and shoes with which she enhanced her beauty and was able to stand out from her opponents. In this way, Alessia Rovegno hopes to score points to establish herself as the most beautiful representative of the universe.

Alessia Rovegno surprised with her typical costume at Miss Universe 2022. Photo: LR composition / Miss Universe capture

Hugo García pronounces on alleged boycott of Alessia Rovegno

The former reality boy was encouraged to issue an opinion on the alleged boycott that would have been orchestrated to harm Alessia Rovegno’s participation in the preliminary phase of Miss Universe 2022, as the young woman presented a last-minute incident with her outfit.

“We have not been able to speak because he is in concentration, we have not seen each other since he left. She did amazing, being live there is completely different. I am proud of Alessia for how she has improved, she has known how to handle the situation ”, was the comment of Hugo García.

Hugo García was present at the preliminary edition of Miss Universe 2022. Photo: Captura América TV / Youtube.

Jessica Newton exposes alleged boycott of Alessia in Miss Universe

Alessia Rovegno wore a striking suit of the year, a brilliant gala outfit and an amazing typical wardrobe that caused hundreds of comments on social networks. However, one of the details that caught the attention of her fans was the latter, since it was not the original design that Beto Pinedo created for the model.

For this reason, Jessica Newton also spoke out and supported what was said by her pupil. In this context, she hinted that in Miss Universe there would be acts of sabotage against Alessia Rovegno: “Now everything is understood. Did they break or did they break it? In addition, her shoes and headdress were not there.

Jessica Newton expressed her annoyance at the problems Alessia Rovegno suffered in Miss Universe. Photo: Composition LR/ Capture from America TV/ Capture from Miss Universe

Did Hugo García pay for Alessia Rovegno to have more votes in Miss Universe?

Hugo García has been experiencing the incidents of Miss Universe 2022 very closely and, therefore, the participation of Alessia Rovegno in the beauty contest. About this, in connection with “Love and fire”, the ex-reality boy told how proud he was of his partner, thus revealing that he paid more for her to get more votes in the contest.

“There is an option that you can pay to have more votes. Me here breaking my little pig to pay the votes. I already broke my piggy bank,” said the young man to the surprise of the drivers.

Is Valeria Piazza dissatisfied with Alessia Rovegno’s catwalk? This is what she said

Alessia Rovegno had a surprising appearance on the Miss Universe 2022 preliminary catwalk; However, the Peruvian candidate had some mishaps that played against her at the time of parading. Valeria Piazza supported this theory after closely following the details of the ceremony.