Barbara Cayowho achieved fame for her various acting roles, such as in the telenovela “Torbellino” in the 90s, and more recently in her performance as the daughter of Francesca Maldini, Rafaella in “Al fondo hay sitio”, maintained a relationship out of the focus of the TV cameras with the businessman and owner of a bakery, Luis Rovegno.

Both, however, at the beginning of the new century, decided to separate. By then, the couple had a 4-year-old daughter named Arianna and a 2-year-old daughter named Alessia, who would become Miss Peru Universe 2022. Hugo García’s current girlfriend has introduced her father more closely, whom love unconditionally. Likewise, she has announced that Bárbara and Luis have a good parental relationship.

How was the romance between Bárbara Cayo and Lucho Rovegno?

Little is known about the romance between Bárbara Cayo and the businessman Luis Rovegno, since it was not a media relationship. However, their union could date from the years in which Cayo began to become better known in the world of television.

Bárbara Cayo was pregnant when she was recording Torbellino. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture / The Republic

The union had two daughters; Arianna, in 1996, and Alessia, in 1998. Bárbara, in a promotional interview for “Torbellino” in 1997, announced her pregnancy on the Gisela Valcárcel program.

At that time, she mentioned that her pregnancy had been a surprise for her, since she did not expect the arrival of a new member of her family.

It is known that Luis Rovegno is a businessman who inherited the family bakery, because the patriarch decided to return to Italy, where they are from. As for his relationship with Barbara, it ended when the youngest of her daughters, Alessia, was 2 years old, that is, in 2000.

Why did Barbara Cayo and Lucho Rovegno break up?

Regarding the reason for the end of the love story between Bárbara Cayo and Lucho Rovegno, it has been revealed through local media that the decision was made due to an ampay captured by the cameras of the Magaly Medina program.

In these captured scenes, Barbara was seen with Cristian Thorton showing signs of affection as if they were a couple, despite the fact that at that time the actress was engaged to Alessia Rovegno’s father. For his part, the actor was newly married.

After that, Bárbara Cayo announced their separation. Likewise, Medina has said that she had another ampay of the actress next to another man, but that at the request of Bárbara she decided not to air it.

Bárbara Cayo and her unpublished photos with Lucho Rovegno

Barbara’s eldest daughter Arianna Rovegnopublished photos never seen before on his Instagram account, where you can see the relationship his parents had.

It’s more, fiorella key He was moved by these photographs. “God! She was a girl my sister. So cute and your dad so cool. There are loves that remain in the background, as if tattooed in the depths and come alive when you see your children grow up”, indicated the Peruvian actress.

Bárbara Cayo and photos with her ex-partner. Photo: Arianna Rovegno/ Instagram capture

Given the above, we can clearly see that the father of Alessia Rovegno He has a good relationship with the Cayo family, despite his controversial separation from the television presenter.

How old is Barbara Cayo?

The actress Bárbara Cayo was born on January 7, 1981 in Lima, so she is currently 41 years old.

Barbara Key. Photo: Diffusion

Bárbara Cayo in “At the bottom there is room”, season 9

Barbara Cayo returned as Rafaella Picasso in the new 2022 season of “Al fondo hay sitio”. After resuming her romance with “Pepe” (David Almandoz), Rafaella surprised the followers of the Peruvian series with an important decision for her future after being shot by the “Woman in Black.”

Rafaella Picasso is played by Bárbara Cayo. Photo: America TV

Bárbara Cayo and David Almandoz beyond fiction

Rafaella and Pepe’s relationship from “Al fondo hay sitio” surpassed fiction. In 2011, Magaly Medina presented an ‘ampay’ by Bárbara Cayo and David Almandoz that they would later end up confirming. “It is something that we already expected. We don’t have to hide anything, so if we’ve been filmed on the street, it’s obvious that we’re calm with our relationship . We barely have a week and a half to go out,” the actor told a local media outlet.