Phrases from his childhood at the Houses of Wisdom-Translate, Thor encounters with René Char and Martin Heidegger at the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission, sophists at the “Dictionnaire des untrraduisibles”, his experiences with psychotic adolescents in the Call of appeals, from the exhibition at the Mucem “After Babel, translate” at the Cité internationale de la langue française, the one that defines itself as “trembling philosopher” reveals the convergences of a philosophical life eager for a another relation to words, languages, differences.

How did you come up with the idea for this luminous philosophical autobiography?

Barbara cassin In this book, these are sentences around which I have built myself. This project followed interviews on France Culture. They made me want to tell about the relationship between life and ideas, the way in which I am a philosopher, a philologist, to understand how my relationship to the world was made, in a bookish and non-bookish way simultaneously. I have written short stories, very serious, even scientific works of philosophy, poems and even a poetry review, I have taken care of psychotic adolescents, I have traveled a lot, but all these things were not thematically thought together. The subtitle “Philosophical Autobiography” says precisely this passage from anecdote to idea.

What was the trigger for this autobiography?

Barbara cassin I had to talk to someone, so as not to write too hard, abstruse. So I spoke to my son, he reacted and sometimes said that he did not understand anything. I was addressing him as deep down my mother was addressing me. My mother was not a philosopher, but a painter. She always wanted to paint my eyes and she spoke to me so that I could look at her. She told me about her life, what happened during the war. It shocked me, I looked at her, that was what she wanted. And that’s what happened with my son.

The universal is always someone’s universal. Kantian morality is the universal of someone. “

“Happiness, his sweet tooth to death”, you write in the title. How do you live, how do you see this flash of Rimbaud?

Barbara cassin This sentence, I love it, it woke me up several times in my life. The sequel says “warned me of the rooster crow in the darkest cities”. The first time this phrase occurred to me, it was in Turkey, a rooster crowed. This sentence woke me from sleep. It happened a second time in New Delhi. Situations where the danger was not far away, but where I had the impression that anything was possible, also for the best. Anything could happen.

Among the sentences of your autobiography, we read those of your father to the place of your mother, “you have the most beautiful legs in the world, you will be my wife or my mistress”, then at the time of the arguments, “this is what ‘has become the woman of my life ”…

Barbara cassin This second sentence from my father is a horrible love sentence. My parents adored each other and argued, it was a fusional love, terrifying and complex. It takes all the strength of love to make it horrible. These sentences have built me ​​up, have forbidden me a certain number of things. The second made me take infinite precautions so that no one ever told me.

“Lying is an art of combat,” you say. Is this sentence the sign of another relationship to the truth?

Barbara cassin I relate this to my mother, who said nothing about the lie, who just simply was lying. Lying for the Jews during the war, yes, it was a fighting art. When the Germans came to pick up my father, they said to my mother: “You, we know you are going to mass, but your husband is Jewish. There she draped herself in her beauty, and that counts, saying, “Me, marry a Jew?” Never ! And they left. This is an art of combat, it is the opposite of what Kant proposes, for whom the moral law is in grip on the universal: if you lie, everyone should have the right to lie. But if it’s a universal law, everyone’s fucked up … I don’t think so. I think lying is a fighting art. Obviously, when you read Trump and when you see what fake news is, you don’t want to fight like that. There are unworthy fights and indispensable fights.

The rainbow people have been made throughout the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, from testimonies and stories. To be granted amnesty, you had to hide nothing.

Can this art of combat be linked to your criticism of truth, fidelity and the universal?

Barbara cassin The fact that lying is an art of combat forbids considering that the truth is what must be produced, under the banner of what must be aligned. I think more and more that the universal is always someone’s universal. Kantian morality is the universal of someone. The experience of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa at the end of apartheid made me understand that too.

How would your participation in this commission confirm your idea of ​​preferring the truest, the almost true, the “ironic truth” to the real capital letter?

Barbara cassin At that time, I was teaching in the rhetoric department at the University of Cape Town, and the ANC asked me to help them bring Parliament closer to the people. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission then traveled from town to town, and important meetings were televised. We then invited certain members of the commission to France, and held a conference with them, the proceedings of which were published under the title “Truth, reconciliation, reparation”.

Desmond Tutu, who chaired the commission, has almost the same sentence as Gorgias. In “The Clock of Helena”, the sophist says that “the speech is a great despot who with the smallest and most invisible of bodies performs the most divine acts”. In short, it is discourse that makes the world as it is. This is how Gorgias succeeded in making Helen an innocent, she who set Greece on fire and blood – it was the gods ‘fault, it was Paris’ fault who seduced her into speaking. Well, Desmond Tutu establishes the same relationship between discourse and reality: “We usually think,” he writes, “that language describes reality. The committee does not agree. How daring to say that when presiding over a tribunal! He continues: “The commission believes that language, speech and rhetoric, does things. He builds reality. “

In fact, the rainbow people were made throughout the commission from testimonies and stories. To be granted amnesty, you had to hide nothing. But it didn’t produce the truth, not even the historical truth. Tutu only asked for “enough truth for”, enough truth to make a common past and make the rainbow people exist. I think it’s great. It is not a question of morality or philosophy. It is about politics. Likewise, amnesty is not forgiveness. I remember a scene that had marked me, of a woman facing those who had killed her husband. The commissioner said to her “my sister, we are with you, we are not asking you to forgive, but we are going to grant amnesty”. It’s really Protagoras, it’s about politics.

What then takes the place of the truth?

Barbara cassin If we no longer believe in the uppercase truth, then we can go from true to “truer”, and even to “truer for”. We can go from bivalence to plurivalence, and dedicated comparisons: it’s true for someone, it’s more true in this situation than the opposite. It is not “true” at all, it is just “more true”. We are thus each time sent back to judgment, to Protagoras saying “and you, you must endure being measured”, which we find in Plato’s “Theetetus”. It’s up to you to measure how it is, the most true. Obviously, Trump is a clear counterexample. To fight him is to be oneself a measure of the ignominy and falsity of what he says. It’s “too wrong”, it’s too wrong to hurt, so… not that, not me.

Could you come back to the adventure of the “Untranslatable”, this “sophist dictionary”?

Barbara cassin My editor at Seuil asked me for a dictionary of philosophy. It didn’t mean anything to me at all, until I understood that philosophy is spoken, and that the entries should be words, not concepts. It is once again a fight against the universal, a political fight, namely neither globish – bad globalized English – nor ontological nationalism, with a hierarchy of languages. This is my political commitment. Europe refused to subsidize, saying it only helped computer-assisted translation … Alain Rey, from Robert, on the other hand told me: “This is the book I was waiting for. The idea of ​​this dictionary is that the untranslatable are the symptoms of the differences between languages. These are not obstacles, but downtime: we keep translating them. If I continue to work on translation today, it is because for me it is politically a matter of knowing how to deal with differences. The untranslatable which makes me laugh the most is “debt”, because I imagine that when Macron and Merkel talk about it together, it is in German, with “schuld”, a fault and a guilt that persists, whereas in French, with the Latin “debitum”, we give back and it’s over!

Your concern for languages ​​and translations led you to organize, in 2016, at the Mucem, the exhibition “After Babel, translate”. Today, you are participating in the founding of the Cité internationale de la langue française in Villers-Cotterêts.

Barbara cassin I am indeed co-curator of the permanent exhibition of the Cité internationale de la langue française, in Villers-Cotterêts. It is in the most illiterate region of France. The place refers to the ordinance of Francis I who, in 1539, said that all subjects will be judged in French, and not otherwise. It is as always, as regards the relationship between language and politics, on a razor’s edge, because, if the judgments must no longer be rendered in a Latin incomprehensible to the people, at the time we often speak not French, but a regional language. This gave Abbé Grégoire in the Revolution who said that patois must be eradicated. It is extraordinary, the French language for all, as a factor of equality. But, we see it every day, it is at the same time a very unequal equality.

Author of several essays on translation, you founded the association Maisons de la Wisdom-Translate, first in Marseille and Aubervilliers, centered around translation. What are the political challenges of translation and of these houses?

Barbara cassin Name, first name, date of birth, there is nothing more difficult. I learned it by making the picture rail of the “word of your language that you miss the most”, during the exhibition at Mucem. By meeting the associations, we understood the need for a glossary of the French administration. We had the idea of ​​founding the “Houses of Wisdom-Translate”. We start with questionnaires to fill out, we try to understand what is difficult and why, starting with the date of birth, which sometimes is not fixed, not known, or that we avoid saying so as not to give power on oneself, without counting those who speak Farsi for example, for whom it is not the same calendar, and who must make a calculation… I protest against the universal, including in the administrative culture.