Crime of Barbara Capovani, what her killer wrote on social media before committing the murder

Unfortunately, the story ended in the worst way Barbara Capovani, the psychiatrist who lost her life at the hands of a former patient. The latter is now under arrest and her crime after the woman’s death has changed since it is a crime.

These are days of great agony and sadness those who unfortunately are experiencing the family members of the doctor, they also gave their consent to organ donationto save other lives.

The events began in the afternoon of Friday 21st April. Specifically in the hospital parking lot Saint Clare of Pisa, where the professional had been working for some time now.

Is called Gianluca Paul Seung and was a former patient of hers. In 2019 she had kept him in care, because he was accused of a serious crime. However, the reason for his anger towards the doctor is not yet clear.

The day before he had gone to the hospital to meet her, but failed in his goal. So on Friday afternoon he waited for her to get off work and he did attacked with an object, which is still not found.

The doctor’s condition has appeared despair right away. For this reason, the doctors tried to do everything possible, but on the evening of Sunday 23 April, they had no other choice than to ascertain his death.

Who is the man accused of the crime of Barbara Capovani

Gianluca Paul Seoung is an Italian citizen, living in the city of Lake Tower, in the province of Lucca. The agents managed to stop him right in his home, even though at first he tried to put up resistance.

On social media he called himself one shaman and always spoke of the resentment he felt. For the investigators this would be precisely the reason why she chose to attack the psychiatrist.

In the meantime, the prosecutor’s office has changed the crime. Given the death of the woman, the crime charged against him is an attempted premeditated crime, it passed to premeditated crime.