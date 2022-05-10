Barbara Capaccetti is the new Medical & Regulatory Director of Takeda Italy, called to lead an area that in our country has grown a lot in recent years – underlines the company – and wants to play an increasingly strategic role and provide her own contribution to the process of transformation of the country’s health system. “This evolution – says Capaccetti – requires not only technical skills, but also adaptive leadership and strategic vision. My rule in the new position – he declares – will be to create value for our interlocutors, thanks to the skills and planning made available by ‘company, and increasingly solid public-private partnerships, in which I strongly believe “.

After graduating in Medicine and Surgery and specialization in Medical Oncology at the Sapienza University of Rome – he reports in a note – Capaccetti began his professional career as an oncologist at the San Filippo Neri hospital in the capital. His career then continued within multinational pharmaceutical companies, where he held various roles in numerous therapeutic areas: from infectious diseases to immunology, from cardiovascular diseases to pain therapy. She has assumed positions of responsibility at Pfizer, where she was appointed Country Medical Director Italy and President of the Pfizer Foundation, and was Executive Country Medical Director at Msd Italia.

“The disease is not treated, but the patient – highlights Capaccetti – This is the principle that I always carry in my work and that I try to pass on to the people I work with. This is why my mission at Takeda Italia will also be to contribute to an organic vision of the path of patients and caregivers, which starts from listening to them. The clinical experience and that gained within pharmaceutical companies have allowed me to acquire a profound awareness of what it means to contribute to the well-being of patients, of the importance of research and equal access to new therapies “.

Scientific solidity – continues the note – is confirmed as one of the objectives of the Medical Department so that Takeda Italia, through the use of digital and big data, continues to be a reliable point of reference for all its stakeholders in the therapeutic areas in which it is committed.

“In recent years Takeda has built a strong pipeline focused on therapeutic areas that still have urgent needs, not only therapeutic, such as rare diseases – remarked Annarita Egidi, CEO of Takeda Italia – and I am convinced that Barbara’s arrival will contribute to the Takeda Italia’s commitment to improve not only the management of pathologies, but above all the quality of life of patients and those who take care of them “.