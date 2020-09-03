Bárbara Blasco, winner of the Tusquets novel. Sara Llopis

The writer Bárbara Blasco (Valencia, 47 years old) has been proclaimed winner by majority of the 16th Tusquets Novel Editors Prize for Say the symptoms, a narrative about a young woman in emotional and work crisis and whose father is dying in a hospital. The novel will be published in the Andanzas collection on October 6.

The jury, chaired by Almudena Grandes and made up of Antonio Orejudo, Eva Cosculluela, Elisa Ferrer -winner in the previous call-, and, on behalf of the publisher, Juan Cerezo, highlighted that Say the symptoms it is “the scathing narrative of a single woman in the midst of a crisis of disenchantment, both work and sentimental, who, despite having everything against her, does not falter in the pursuit of happiness.” She also highlights that it is “a novel of disturbing writing, and an excellent generational portrait with an unexpected ending.”

The jury highlights from the book that it is “the scathing narration of a single woman in the midst of a crisis of disenchantment, both work and sentimental, who does not falter in the pursuit of happiness”

The number of manuscripts submitted to this call has been 280. The award consists of a bronze statuette designed by Joaquín Camps and an advance on copyright of 18,000 euros.

Blasco, previously author of the novels Luck (2013) and The memory of the wire (2018), has expressed by telephone to this newspaper their satisfaction for “a great award”, a “clean award, of which there are few today”. He has pointed out that, despite dealing with the disease and spending part in a hospital, his novel is not “opportunistic” nor does it have anything to do with the current pandemic, since he wrote it before the covid.

The main character is Virginia, who visits her father, with whom she has never gotten along, in a hospital in Valencia while she experiences a critical moment in her life that includes the sense of urgency of motherhood. The protagonist has a complicity with the patient in the bed next to her father, an attractive man.

“Some would consider Virginia a hypochondriac, but she is just a person who is interested in the disease as a way of understanding the world,” he explains. The novel takes place during the time it takes for the father to die, he adds, “and I can’t say more, although the spoiler I don’t care: I am from the generation to whom they announced that Chanquete was dying on Sunday ”.

“At 17 I left home and worked on a wide variety of things; she helped a magician and her wife, taught cacha and danced ”, says Báophileara Blasco

The protagonist goes through a time of financial precariousness and works in a bar. Something that Blasco has also done according to an extensive curriculum that includes having been, before graduating in journalism, a gas station employee, telemarketer, cabaret dancer, supporting actress, encyclopedic seller and magician’s assistant. Wizard’s assistant? “Yes”, laughs the writer, “it is part of my dark past, at 17 I left home and worked on a wide variety of things; she helped a magician and her wife, taught cacha and danced ”. All this is part, he says, not only of the need for a modus vivendi but from a desire to have experiences and something to tell, something that, he considers, has gone a bit out of fashion.

The author has studied film direction at the Center d’Estudis Cinematogràfics de Catalunya, and film script at the Film School of San Antonio de los Baños, Cuba.

Blasco is “delighted” with the current feminist movement but stresses that she is not interested in being defined by being a woman but only by writing: “I want to be where everyone is, without distinction.” As for her voice and style, she considers herself “quite normal, although they tell me I’m very ironic; I like to write direct, but also metaphors, I’m interested in the plot but also how, and the music of the words ”.