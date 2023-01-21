Barbara Baarsma, where do we know her from?

Who has been in the picture most often in recent years on behalf of Rabobank, which has been plagued by various criminal cases? The recently retired CEO Wiebe Draijer, or Barbara Baarsma? To ask the question is to answer it. At a time when the call for more women in the top is loud, the three major Dutch banks all opted for a female figurehead. Baarsma regularly appeared on talk shows such as ON 1, Buitenhof and The world moves on, to shed light on the national economy on behalf of the bank. It was whispered that Draijer was a fan of hers and saw Baarsma as a possible successor.

Why is she in the news now?

Because she is leaving Rabobank after seven years. Baarsma was an important economist at the bank. She has been at the head of the Rabo Carbon Bank for two years. The idea was to reduce CO 2 from the air and finance it through ‘carbon credits’ that are sold to the polluting industry. Baarsma led this new business unit.

Why is she leaving Rabobank now?

We do not know yet. In an internal message, Baarsma states that he is ready for change. “Because my own learning curve is leveling off and becoming less steep after these two years, it is time for me for a new challenge.”

What we do know is that Baarsma has been in the news more often than because of her green ideas. When she argued for an accelerated reopening of society in 2020 as part of the Herstel-NL action group, the idea of ​​placing vulnerable groups in ‘safe zones’ was particularly bad. Confinement turned out not to be a solution for the erratic virus, Baarsma and other economists such as Coen Teulings and Bas Jacobs also realized. They withdrew from the plan after just a few days.

A year later, questions also arose about a different role for Baarsma in the corona crisis. Sywert van Lienden involved the economist in the controversial face mask deal he concluded with the Ministry of Health. Partly due to the intervention of the recognized name Baarsma, her employer had a (ultimately unused) credit of 115 million euros ready, as well as a group of bankers to support the deal with the ministry. Baarsma brokered the deal, as the book showed Sywert’s Millions.

How did she fare at the Rabo Carbon Bank?

Here too, a trial balloon by Baarsma distracted from the original goal. Last year, the economist argued for a personal CO 2 budget for every Dutch citizen. Those who did not reach the maximum emissions, the CO 2 rights to trade with large consumers. Baarsma wanted to stimulate with the plan, but it turned out to be practically impossible to implement. It would also favor people who have a lot of money, because they can buy emission allowances at will.

Shortly before, Rabobank CEO Draijer had announced that he would be leaving the bank himself. He showed internally that he would like to see a female successor. It is not known whether Baarsma was a formal candidate, but the bank eventually put forward the Belgian Stefaan Decraene. A few months later, Baarsma also leaves the bank.

In the absence of columnist Marike Stellinga, who is on writing leave, NRC chooses a person of the week every Saturday.