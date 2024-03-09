Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/09/2024 – 18:18

The Brazilian duo Bárbara Seixas and Carol Soberg won this Saturday (9) the unprecedented title in the Elite 16 category, the main one on the world beach volleyball circuit, in the Doha (Qatar) stage. What's more, the Cariocas came even closer to securing Brazil's second Olympic berth at the Paris Games – the first was won last Thursday (7) by Duda Lisboa and Ana Patrícia.

Gold for Brazil! Bárbara Seixas and Carol Solberg are champions of the Doha Elite stage of the Beach Volleyball World Tour! In the end, they beat Canadians Melissa/Brandie 2-0 (21/18 and 21/18). What a start to the season! Congratulations! ✨ pic.twitter.com/PLHpO2tSvh — CBV (@volei) March 9, 2024

In the final match worth the gold medal in Doha, Bárbara and Carol defeated Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson, with a double 21/18. After today's achievement, the Brazilian duo jumped from fifth place in the world rankings (6720) to third place, with a total of 10140 points. Two other Brazilian partnerships still have chances of going to Paris: Tainá and Victoria (5th in the ranking) and Ágata and Rebeca (9th).

“I'm so happy and proud of our work, we are preparing to evolve and play our best volleyball. I want to congratulate Carol, we have great energy together”, said Bárbara, silver at Rio 2016 alongside Ágatha, in a statement to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) website.

Carol Solberg, daughter of former player Isabel Salgado, one of the icons of Brazilian volleyball, could debut at the Olympics in 38 years, if she secures a place in the Paris edition.

“Bárbara is incredible, it’s a pleasure to play with her. Our chemistry is special. We play volleyball because we love it”, said Carol when talking about her partner, right after the victory against Canada.

Classification for Paris 2024

In the Olympic race for a place in beach volleyball, the pair that wins the most medals on the world circuit has the best chance of guaranteeing their presence in Paris 2024. However, it is up to the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) to indicate which pairs will represent the country in the competition. .

Another way to secure a place is through the world ranking. The 17 best-ranked couples will go to Paris 2024 from January 1st of this year to June 10th, 2024.