Barbara Alberti scraps neo-feminism

Barbara Alberti is the daughter of that luxuriant Umbria (she was born in Umbertide) and Etruscan, made up of forests and natural springs and which shapes consciences and builds lasting dreams. She moved to Rome as a teenager and graduated in Philosophy at Sapienza. She is passionate about the female theme which finds a natural outlet in her high-level literary production, starting with Evil Memoirs of 1976, and then moving on to Gospel according to Mary of 1979 which generates the first controversies.

His work is tinged with irony and intelligent black humor on male chauvinism with The Lord Is Served from 1983. His talent is also expressed in memorable screenplays such as The Night Porter by Liliana Cavani from 1974 and Maladoloscenza a controversial film by Pier Giuseppe Murgia who in the experimental 1977 churns out a film remembered for the first scandalous scenes of full nudity that marked the history of cinema. He then collaborates on Monella by Tinto Bass.

Alberti uses cinema – and especially sex – to make sociology and contribute to the political debate she carries out in the Marco Pannella’s Radical Party. In recent years you have also participated in Big Brother VIP, demonstrating an unsuspected longevity and vitality. She was married to the producer Amedeo Pagani.

