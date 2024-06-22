Barbados and the Marshall Islands joined the Swiss communiqué on Ukraine

Barbados and the Marshall Islands joined the Swiss communiqué on Ukraine, which, in particular, contains a call to give the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to Kyiv. This should from the list of countries and organizations that signed the document on the website of the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

“Barbados, Marshall Islands,” reads the list provided at the end of the joint communiqué.

Earlier, Ukraine admitted that the second summit to resolve the conflict with Russia would take place in a country in the global South.

On Friday, June 21, Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleynik said that holding a conference in Switzerland on resolving the conflict in Ukraine without Russia’s participation looks like a theater of the absurd.

On June 20, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik said that the intensification of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Energodar was a consequence of the “peace summit” in Switzerland.