The former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo (2001-2006) was detained this Sunday in the Lima prison of Barbadillo, where the former presidents Alberto Fujimori are also (1990-2000) and Pedro Castillo (2021-2022), to serve a preventive prison of 18 months as a result of the process opened against him for money laundering, hours after being extradited from the United States.

The National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) was in charge of the transfer from Toledo by helicopter from the Los Cibeles police station, in the Rímac district, to the prison, located in the Ate district, east of the Peruvian capital.

In a statement, INPE explained that the technical classification board determined that Toledo was to be sent to the Barbadillo prison under ordinary regimebased on an internment order issued by the Fifth National Preparatory Investigation Court.

He also reported that Toledo will not receive visitors until the penitentiary technical council establishes the hours for it and the security measures to safeguard the inmate.

The Judiciary previously reported that Toledo, 78, left the facilities of the National Superior Court, after attending an identity control hearing, and that he was made available to INPE to take him to the prison, where He will serve 18-month preventive detention.

Precisely, a large number of journalists remained in the Barbadillo prison throughout Sunday to record the entry of the ex-governor, as well as sympathizers of the defunct Perú Posible partythe political organization founded by Toledo and which led him to the presidency of the Republic in 2001.

In that penitentiary, Toledo will be a cell neighbor with Fujimoriwhom he succeeded in the Presidency and against whom he led a large protest march due to indications of fraud in the 2000 general elections.

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo arrives in Lima after being extradited from the US. Photo: AFP-National Police of Peru

Fujimori, 84, is serving a 25-year prison sentence for human rights abuses and he only left that prison for a few months between 2017 and 2018, when he received a pardon from former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, which was later annulled.

In Barbadillo, since last December, the Former President Pedro Castillo as a result of the failed self-coup that he gave in that month, a charge that was added to the investigations for alleged criminal organization and corruption opened against him.

Capture of a video where you can see the former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo.

Since Toledo arrived in Peru this Sunday, on a commercial flight from Los Angeles, he was first taken to the Police Aviation Directorate (DIPA), in Callao, where he was subjected to a forensic exam, and then by helicopter to the Los Cibeles barracks.

Later he was transferred to the National Superior Court to be present at an identity control hearing before the Court of Duty in charge of magistrate Margarita Salcedo.

The former president was extradited for the Odebrecht case that He is credited with having received a bribe of 35 million dollars frome that Brazilian construction company to award him the construction of several sections of the southern Interoceanic highway during his Government.

EFE