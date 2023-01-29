“There will be something at Sepang, but don’t expect revolutions.” To believe or not in the words pronounced by Gigi Dall’Igna in Madonna di Campiglio is everyone’s doubt. Because even if the Ducati Corse General Manager swears that the GP23 will be an evolution of the dominating bike of 2022, when it comes to the Ducati it is always good not to take anything for granted, given that in recent years ideas have often come from Borgo Panigale then copied by everyone. And if it’s true that in its first 20 years in MotoGP it was forced to take risks and differentiate itself to close the gap from the best, Ducati wouldn’t be… Ducati if it didn’t explore new paths, thanks to the skills of its engineers. We asked Davide Barana, the 42-year-old technical director from Verona who entered Borgo Panigale during the preparation of his thesis in 2000 (on the Testastretta Sbk engine), to tell us about the great evolutions of Ducati since its debut in the premier class in 2003 – immediately podium at Suzuka with Loris Capirossi – to date.