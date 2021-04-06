The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation announced the commencement of the commercial operation of Barakah, the first peaceful nuclear power plant in the Arab world. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, confirmed, on this occasion, that the great achievement achieved in the “Peaceful Nuclear Energy” plants comes within the framework of a long-term road map for the United Arab Emirates and an ambitious future national vision, to achieve Sustainable economic boom.

His Highness said that the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Program, which is managed by specialized and qualified Emirati competencies, along with global expertise, will contribute to a significant quantum leap in the energy sector in the country, noting that the work in the program is a global and pioneering model in close international cooperation in such vital projects. . The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation – the government agency in charge of developing the UAE’s peaceful nuclear program, which is one of the holding companies (ADQ) and one of the largest holding companies in the region – confirmed that its subsidiary, Nawah Energy Company, which is responsible for operating the Barakah power plants Al-Salamiya nuclear power plant and its maintenance started the commercial operation of the first plant, Barakah, after the completion of all final tests of the station, which produces 1,400 megawatts and provides a stable, reliable and sustainable supply of electrical energy around the clock, while the remaining three plants are preparing to operate in the coming years, as the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation has become It leads the largest carbon footprint reduction projects in all sectors in the UAE.

On this occasion, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, said that the UAE has developed a clear plan based on basic principles to ensure the development of the Barakah plant project, in accordance with the highest international standards of safety, quality and complete transparency. His Excellency added: Our investment in pioneering technologies and reducing the carbon footprint of the electricity production sector has contributed to strengthening the pioneering role of the state in the environmentally friendly energy sector, and achieving tangible social, economic and environmental returns … We congratulate all our partners as we continue to support prosperity and sustainable growth in the country.

For his part, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, said: After more than a decade of construction, development and strategic planning, we are starting today a new chapter in the process of transition to environmentally friendly energy sources, as Barakah plants use technologies that have proven effective in reducing carbon emissions. In large quantities, in order to face the phenomenon of climate change, which is one of the biggest challenges facing the world. Al Hammadi added that working teams of specialized experts led by qualified and trained Emirati competencies and experiences contributed to this achievement, as they worked tirelessly with the support of the wise leadership and international partners, to reach this pivotal achievement in the history of our country. The “Barakah First” company, affiliated to the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, which is responsible for overseeing the commercial and financial affairs of Barakah plants .. had signed a power purchase agreement with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company in 2016 to purchase all electrical energy produced by the Barakah nuclear power plants over the course of 60 years. In the coming year … and like other electricity production stations, Barakah stations will provide homes and business sectors in various parts of the country with electric power. The commercial operation of the first plant in Barakah comes after it passed a set of comprehensive tests and evaluations that were carried out under the supervision of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, which has so far conducted 312 inspections since the start of the development of the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Power Plants Project, in addition to more than 42 assessment and review missions. By the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the World Association of Nuclear Operators. The Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Power Plants in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is one of the largest new nuclear energy projects in the world and includes four identical APR1400 reactors. The construction works began during 2012, and these works continued to progress safely and steadily, as the construction works in the third and fourth stations reached their final stages with a completion rate of more than 94% in the third station and 89% in the fourth station, depending on the lessons learned from the first and second stations, While the overall achievement rate in the four stations reached 95%.