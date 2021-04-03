Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Within the framework of the wise leadership’s forward-looking and long-term vision for a sustainable future, the pioneering role of the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants, which is being developed by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has emerged, as the stations have become the largest contributor to reducing the carbon footprint among the various sectors in the United Arab Emirates. As well as its support for comprehensive development drives.

The UAE has set sustainability and environmental protection as one of the most important goals of the UAE’s peaceful nuclear program, since the beginning, as the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants are the cornerstone of the program, playing a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions and supporting the UAE’s efforts to fulfill its obligations contained in the Paris Agreement on Change. Climate, as it was the first country in the Gulf Cooperation Council to sign this agreement.

The Emirates Energy Strategy 2050 set an important goal of producing 50% of the country’s electricity from environmentally friendly and carbon-free sources, as Barakah plants play a very important role in achieving this goal.

The importance of Barakah stations has emerged in light of global expectations that the demand for electric power will increase this year by 3%, which confirms the need to rely on environmentally friendly sources of electricity, to enable countries of the world to fulfill their obligations contained in the Paris Agreement aimed at reducing carbon emissions, and thus reducing the global temperature. Up to two degrees.

In this context, the four Barakah stations, once operational, will reduce carbon emissions by more than the total emissions of 122 countries combined, as the stations will reduce 21 million tons of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars from the UAE’s roads every year, which is This means that the carbon emissions from the entire transport sector in the country are neutralized.

This contribution makes Barakah plants the largest contributor to reducing carbon emissions among all sectors in the UAE, as the stations will produce 5,600 megawatts of environmentally friendly electricity, which covers 25% of the UAE’s electrical energy needs.

On this basis, Barakah plants are a reliable solution to confront the phenomenon of climate change, and to support the efforts of the UAE in this field, in addition to dedicating its pioneering role at the global level in the environmentally friendly energy sector, as the country has a distinguished portfolio of energy sources that support comprehensive development and a great renaissance. The country is witnessing, and at the same time preserves the environment by reducing the carbon footprint of the electricity production sector. It is noteworthy that the Barakah stations will produce abundant and environmentally friendly electrical energy around the clock, joining 440 stations in 185 countries around the world, currently producing 11% of global electricity needs, and reducing 2 gigatons of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to removing 400 million cars from Roads every year in different countries of the world.

In parallel, Barakah plants play a pivotal role in research, development and innovation processes, especially in the areas of sustainability, as it paves the way for the development of new sources of environmentally friendly electrical energy such as green hydrogen, due to its two very important features, namely heat and high-quality steam.