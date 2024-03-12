The refinancing of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plants, announced in 2023, with a value of 8.89 billion dirhams, has been classified as green financing, which highlights the significant contribution of nuclear energy in enhancing the green economy of the UAE and supporting its strategy to transition to clean energy sources, by providing electricity free of… Carbon emissions.

The refinancing process was completed in July 2023 with two leading Emirati banks; Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (ADCB) and First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (FAB) by Barakah One Company, a subsidiary of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation responsible for financial and commercial affairs, whereby the existing loan facilities were refinanced through a market process. competitiveness and transforming it into green financing in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank as the main green coordinator, and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank as the green financing coordinator.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation plays a leading role in the process of reducing the carbon footprint of heavy industries and sectors that require large amounts of energy in the UAE, to enhance the country’s march towards climate neutrality by 2050.

The Barakah plants are expected to be fully operational later in 2024, producing 40 terawatt-hours of electricity annually and reducing 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions. The clean electricity produced by the Barakah plants also plays a key role in facilitating the access of local companies in Abu Dhabi to ESG-related financing through the Clean Energy Certification Programme, which leads to enhancing competitive advantage and the ability to impose a green premium on their products and services.

The green financing for Barakah plants is the first of its kind in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, and the second of its kind in the world, after the green financing worth one billion euros that was granted to EDF to maintain its nuclear power plants in 2022, as financing deals for the nuclear energy sector focused The company previously held ESG criteria on green bonds, with the first being issued to Canada's Bruce Power in 2021.

This classification highlights the world's growing awareness that nuclear power plants are clean sources of electricity, with great potential for expansion into new areas such as clean hydrogen and ammonia production, in addition to the fact that nuclear power plants are a stable source of energy, with many of them producing electricity for 60 years. At the very least, this provides a stable financial offer to banks.

With three stations producing electricity commercially and a fourth station approaching commercial operation, the Barakah stations have been able to produce more than 60 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity, while reducing nearly 30,000 kilotons of carbon emissions.

Mohammed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, said: The process of refinancing the Barakah plants to meet the requirements of green financing confirms the pivotal role of nuclear energy in the process of transition to clean energy sources. Barakah Plant continues to achieve many achievements as one of the first nuclear power plants in the world to receive green financing, as we provide sustainable energy to the UAE through clean and abundant electricity around the clock.

Al Hammadi added: Through the Barakah plants, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation is promoting and stimulating research and development in the field of clean energy solutions such as clean hydrogen production and mini-reactors, which will bring long-term economic and social benefits to the country, including supporting advanced industrial sectors and saving thousands Job opportunities, and developing a large supply chain to ensure sustainable growth.

This achievement was announced at the headquarters of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of the Corporation, Nasser Al Nasseri, CEO of Barakah One Company, Engineer Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Head of Commercial Business for the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Group, and Ludovic Nobili, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Group, as well as Martin Trico, Head of Investment Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank Group, and Abdullah Al Junaibi, Head of International Government, Government and Public Sector Sector at First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Nasser Al Nasiri, CEO of Barakah First Company, said: Barakah First Company seeks to use innovative ways to finance the Barakah stations project, through the joint coalition that was established in 2016 until today, as we are approaching the full operation of all four Barakah stations. The Barakah power plant project demonstrates that nuclear energy is a clean source of energy and a technology that has proven its success from a financial standpoint. We are pleased to cooperate through green financing with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank, to enhance Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role in supporting a global economy free of carbon emissions.

An independent review, recognized globally in the field of providing expertise and solutions, confirmed that the refinancing of Barakah stations is in line with the principles of green financing by evaluating three basic elements, which include; Barakah plants’ qualifications in the field of sustainability, their positive contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the alignment of the credit facility with the environmental, social and governance file.

Refinancing through two of the largest banks in the UAE contributes to supporting the country’s efforts to enhance local added value as a key component of a carbon-free economy. Engineer Abdullah Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Chief Commercial Officer of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Group, said: The classification of the credit facility for Barakah plants as green financing represents an important achievement in the development of the energy sector in the United Arab Emirates, and reflects the increasingly important role that nuclear energy plays as a source of clean electrical energy production. In light of the country's continued economic growth and prosperity, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank is committed to empowering its customers in all sectors and supporting their plans to reduce the carbon emissions of their businesses and achieve climate neutrality. We are proud of our partnership with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and look forward to strengthening our cooperation in the coming years.

Martin Trico, Head of Investment Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank Group, said: We congratulate the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation on the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant meeting the requirements for green financing, taking into account that reducing carbon emissions is a collaborative process, and First Abu Dhabi Bank is committed to doing its part to support the UAE’s commitment to achieving Go climate neutral by 2050 through green finance partnerships like these; We recognize our responsibility to support the green projects of our partners during their journey towards climate neutrality, and we value this opportunity to facilitate the achievement of the climate action goals of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.

First Abu Dhabi Bank is the first bank in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to join the “Banking Alliance for Climate Neutrality” launched by the United Nations in 2021. It is also one of the leading banks in the field of sustainable finance, as it is the first bank in the Middle East and North Africa region to set goals for financing the process of reducing carbon emissions for sectors where this is difficult, including oil, gas, energy production, aviation, and steel.

Last November, First Abu Dhabi Bank announced that it had covered 90% of these goals for companies and institutions in eight sectors. The bank is currently ranked among the best performing banks in the region in terms of environmental, social and governance aspects, and is also among the top 15 banks in the field of green loans in the world, and has committed to facilitating more than 500 billion dirhams in sustainable and transitional financing by 2030. Abu Dhabi Bank’s strategy is based The Climate Change Center is based on the fundamental conviction that the transition to a low-carbon economy represents a historic opportunity for the UAE. As a signatory to the “Climate Responsible UAE Business Pledge” with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, ADCB is committed to the UAE’s strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 and the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius.

The bank also demonstrated its support for climate action, through a strategic decision to join the global banking alliance “Banking Alliance for Climate Neutrality” in November 2023.

As part of its new climate framework, ADCB has more than tripled its commitment to sustainable finance to AED 125 billion by 2030, with a short-term target of AED 50 billion by 2025.

Since 2021, the bank has raised and facilitated more than AED 23 billion in sustainable financing through green programmes, bonds, sustainability-linked loans, renewable energy project financing and green loans, to support clients in their transition to a net-zero economy.

The Barakah plants continue to add more economic returns to the UAE, as well as developing and supporting the local supply chain and providing thousands of rewarding job opportunities for the country’s citizens, especially as it is one of the largest nuclear power plants in the world, as it includes four APR1400 reactors. The plants have become the largest single source of clean electricity in the region, reducing the carbon footprint of sectors where this is difficult, while supporting the UAE's strategy to become an exporter of liquefied natural gas by 2030.

Within the framework of the future vision of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation launched the “Advanced Program for Nuclear Energy Technologies,” which focuses on developing the latest nuclear technologies to accelerate the process of reducing the global carbon footprint and transitioning to clean energy, while supporting and strengthening the UAE’s path towards neutrality. Climate, by exploring and evaluating the latest technologies in the categories of miniature, medium and advanced microreactors, which can produce hydrogen and ammonia.