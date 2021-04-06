When the UAE begins the “year of fifty” with the start of the commercial operation of the first “peaceful nuclear energy plants,” Barakah indicates that it is working hard to receive 50 new years of development, competitiveness and quality of life, and folded 50 years of achievements that represented a qualitative leap in all fields, and reflected positively. On all sectors.

There are many indications of “Barakah”, but the most prominent sign, from our point of view, is our ability to achieve, convert dreams into facts, aspirations into reality, and add new to our cultural balance with the arms and minds of our children.

Today, just as we bid farewell to the past 50 years by entering the space age, we begin another 50 years to enter the era of peaceful nuclear energy. Nothing we have is left to chance, and it is impossible in front of our determination, because the well-established countries are security, stability and economy always busy with development, and with a constant passion for the future, and do not recognize Good luck and wishes, and you can only rest assured of achievement.

With the commercial operation of the Barakah stations, we have an integrated industry on its own, driven by regular, sustainable, modern and affordable energy that increases the speed of growth and progress, and under which advanced industries and technology develop, provide job opportunities, and give a great boost to the environment, which means enhancing our competitiveness and increasing our attractiveness. For more foreign investment in the industrial sector.

With the entry of the first megawatts from the first Arab nuclear plant into the power grid, we are extracting a new recognition of our civilizational renaissance, the levels of development in our country, the maturity of our economic project and our ability to design the future.

As for the message that Barakah says to the world, it is that the Emirati Achievement Workshop will maintain its strength and momentum, with all the meanings, connotations and evidences of trust, and it will make every day a qualitative achievement that is at the core of comprehensive development, in a way that reflects good and prosperity for the citizen and resident in Our land.

Congratulations to our leadership, our people and our nation … and to new qualitative achievements.