Wasam, the first peaceful nuclear power plant in the Arab world, has swept # Barakah on the social networking site “Twitter”, after the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation announced the start of the commercial operation of the plant.

Citizens and residents of the UAE expressed their great pride and happiness in the successive achievements of the state, noting that “Barakah” is a national achievement whose benefits will accrue to the whole world.

Tweeters pointed out that these feelings of pride are caused by the successive achievements of the UAE, through which it preceded many countries until it became in the forefront in all fields. One of them said: “We are proud that our country # the UAE is the first Arab country to work on peaceful nuclear energy through a plant # Barakah. “

Another said: “I feel very proud of my country # the Emirates, especially after the completion of the completion and the commercial operation of the Barakah nuclear power plant.”

Mughrdoun described this achievement as a national and historical achievement, especially as it would be the beginning of a new era of environmentally friendly energy.

Another said: “The UAE inaugurates its first peaceful nuclear energy plant, commercial operation … a historic Arab achievement achieved by the UAE after launching the Hope probe to Mars.”

For their part, tweeters emphasized that the UAE is a country that does not know the impossible, and that its achievements are continuous without stopping, noting that the completion of the Barakah station, especially in the first period of the year of fifty, is a great achievement. One of them said: “In the first days of the year of fifty, a great historical achievement With our ambitious youth cadres in the fields of clean energy, development and sustainability, the UAE is a pioneer in pioneering development projects, and Barakah plant drives us to achieve the country’s strategies to promote renewable energy and preserve the environment. “

Tweeters congratulated the UAE and thanked its rulers and sheikhs for this achievement, and for their constant endeavor to achieve such great achievements. The success which is considered the first Arab achievement through the Arab nuclear power plants # Barakah_ for the homeland.

In a related context, Twitter users circulated the text message through which the operator of Barakah stations congratulated community members on commencing the commercial operation of the first peaceful nuclear power plants in the Arab world, and attached it to the phrase: “The ambition of the UAE does not know the impossible.”

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation had announced, earlier, the commercial operation of Baraka, the first peaceful nuclear power plant in the Arab world.

The commencement of the commercial operation of the first plant in Baraka comes after it passed a comprehensive set of tests and evaluations, which were carried out under the supervision of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, which conducted 312 inspections, in addition to more than 42 evaluation and review missions by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Association of Nuclear Operators.





