The three units, which have been commercially operated at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, have contributed to the production of more than 71,802 gigawatt-hours of environmentally friendly electricity in the country, since the start of commercial operation of its first unit in 2021 until today.

According to data released by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, the government entity responsible for developing the UAE’s peaceful nuclear programme, the Barakah plant has saved more than 34,761 kilotons of carbon emissions in the UAE, making it the largest direct contributor to reducing the country’s carbon footprint.

Unit 1 of Barakah has produced approximately 31,790 gigawatt-hours since its commercial operation in April 2021, reducing more than 15,604 kilotons of carbon emissions in the country through it.

For its part, the second unit of Barakah has contributed to reducing 12,517 kilotons of carbon emissions in the country by producing more than 24,843 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity in the UAE since the start of commercial operations of the station in March 2022.

In turn, the third unit in Barakah, which was commercially operated in February 2023, strengthened the UAE’s environmentally friendly electricity grid after adding more than 13,221 gigawatt-hours of production, and the station contributed to reducing 6,640 kilotons of carbon emissions in the country since last year until today.

The UAE is preparing for the full operation of the Barakah plant during the current year 2024, to write a new achievement in its history after the commercial operation of the fourth station expected in the coming months, as the fourth station will in turn add 1,400 megawatts of carbon-free electricity.

Barakah is now close to providing up to 25% of the country’s electricity needs, consolidating its role in enhancing energy security by accelerating the reduction of the sector’s carbon footprint by providing approximately 4,200 megawatts of environmentally friendly electricity, as each APR1400 reactor in Barakah, after its commercial operation, adds approximately 1,400 megawatts of carbon-free electricity to the country’s electricity grid.