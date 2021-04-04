Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The annual reports issued by the International Energy Agency have focused on ways to achieve the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, in order to address the phenomenon of climate change, as the agency’s reports indicated that the electric power production sector produces about two-thirds of the world’s total carbon emissions.

According to its report for the year 2020, the agency pointed out that the last year witnessed some decrease in carbon emissions due to the challenges facing the world, especially the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), but all expectations indicate an expected rise in electric power for the year 2021 by up to 3 This poses a new challenge to the electric power production sector, and once again highlights the need to find a balance between the requirements of economic growth, energy production and environmental conservation.

Nuclear energy, along with hydroelectric power, are the only sources of environmentally friendly primary load electricity, which is what the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Program has been based on since its inception, as the Barakah peaceful nuclear power plants being developed by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi contribute to launching A new era of energy in the United Arab Emirates combines the production of environmentally friendly electricity and a major contribution to facing climate change on the one hand, and supporting the engines of economic and social growth by providing jobs and developing new industrial sectors, and research and development and technological progress on the other side.

Being a reliable solution and a major contributor to the efforts to achieve the UAE’s goals of confronting climate change, Barakah stations are the culmination of the efforts of Emirati competencies and international cooperation within a decade, and it dedicates the pioneering Emirati model in the global energy sector.

By producing 5,600 megawatts of environmentally friendly electricity immediately after being fully operational, which is sufficient to illuminate more than 570,000 Emirati homes around the clock, the Barakah plants support our modern living without negatively affecting our environment, as it leads efforts to reduce the carbon footprint and increase dependence on electricity in UAE.

In return, the Barakah stations will reduce 21 million tons of carbon emissions annually, which is equivalent to that of charging phones for almost everyone on the planet every day.

To bring the matter closer to the environmental benefits of Barakah plants, the carbon emissions that the stations will reduce are equal to the same amount of emissions that 350 million trees have removed from the air for more than ten years, which is equivalent to the cultivation of every person in the UAE about 35 trees annually.

On this basis, nuclear energy is an ideal option for the production of electrical energy from an environmental point of view and at the lowest possible cost. Therefore, most countries are currently turning to this option after its importance has been proven during the challenges that the world is currently witnessing.