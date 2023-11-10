Essam Al Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

The horse “Baraka” by Sultan Ali was crowned champion of the preparatory race for the jewel in the crown of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which was held on Thursday, at the opening of the races at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club track, and “Baraka”, under the supervision of Ahmed bin Harmash and driven by Connor Beasley, imposed himself in the adult race. Its length is 2,200 metres, and it surpassed, after an exciting competition, a difference of 0.75 lengths over “Ajrid Athba”, the second-place finisher. Ibn “F Al-Buraq” recorded a time of 2:27:34 minutes.

The filly “Randa” by Sheikha Alyazia bint Sultan Al Nahyan, supervised by Dennis O’Brien and led by Sam Hitchcott, won the first half prize for a distance of 1400 metres, for the Wadi Ghalila title, covering the distance in a time of 1:33:47 minutes.

The colt “HM Al Shaheen” for the National Stables, under the supervision of Hilal Al Alawi and led by Adry de Vries, snatched the second half prize for a distance of 1400 metres, for the Wadi Sidr title, recording 1:31:56 minutes, and “ES Latam” won by Jaber Ali Murshid Al Marar. Under the supervision of Hamad Al Marar and led by Bernardo Pinheiro, he won the third half for a distance of 2200 metres, winning the Al Wathba Stallions Cup, recording 2:29:71 minutes.

“Only Smoke” for Al-Ajban Stables, under the supervision of coach Abdullah Al-Hammadi, and led by jockey Oscar Chavez, won the title of the fifth heat for a distance of 1600 meters, for the Wadi Shees title, recording 1:44:37 minutes.

The final finish was “Count of Rostov” by Mohamed Ahmed Ali Al-Sabousi, led by Marcelino Rodriguez, who awarded the double to coach Ahmed bin Harmash, after he won the prize in the sixth and final heat for a distance of 1600 metres, for the Wadi Taiba title, recording 1:36:17 minutes.

The race was witnessed and the winners were crowned by Engineer Ali Al Shaiba, Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, and Ali Al Mulla, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Areej Al Amirat Company. Engineer Ali Al Shaiba explained that the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club has completed many preparations in terms of the program for the new season, and is preparing Its facilities provide the requirements for the success of the club’s work, whose success derives from the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and President of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, who will also have a major role in the success of the club’s new season.

He pointed out that the club implemented a comprehensive development and improvement process in the club’s facilities and activities, as part of its quest to reach the highest level of excellence and efficiency, and included comprehensive renovation and development of all facilities, and the addition of new ones that are being worked on to be ready by the first quarter of next year.