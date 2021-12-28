A more than convincing start to the season, then the stop: now Antonin Barak is a mystery to Verona. The 5 goals and 3 assists in the first 13 days were a sign of continuity with the excellent work done last season and which offer the Czech midfielder the possibility of beating his scoring record in a season of A (7 , made both last year with Hellas and in 2017/18 with the Udinese shirt. Something, however, jammed at the end of November, after the last good test with Empoli (goals and assists) : two unconvincing performances with Sampdoria and Cagliari, then the flu and back problems that keep him out of the game since the beginning of December. Physical troubles that affect the performance of the 1994 class on the pitch, but doubts also concern the future of Barak, who appears farther and farther from the Bentegodi: Verona carefully evaluates the possibility of depriving themselves of Barak, already in January or at the end of the season, and it is no coincidence that they are looking for new attacking midfielders on the market to give to Tudor in the winter market window. And there is no shortage of suitors for the Czech. IDEA FOR AC MILAN – The most concrete sirens are those that come from abroad, especially from Premier League And Bundesliga, also due to the rich evaluation made by the Scala family (about 20 million euros), but also in Italy there is no shortage of opportunities, since he is a player in the height of his career and who already knows Serie A well.Atalanta it is an option that ties mainly to Hellas’ interest in Aleksey Miranchuk, due out due to the imminent arrival of Boga, and which would allow the two companies to think not only about a loan from the Russian in Veneto but also about a form of exchange. However, Barak can also become an interesting option for Milan, who at the moment only counts Brahim Diaz as an attacking midfielder, with Pioli forced to adapt various players (Krunic, Messias and lastly Kessie) when the Spaniard is missing. It is not a novelty in the Rossoneri orbit, already followed and approached in the past, but from Verona there are new rumors about a regained interest: for January, compatibly with some releases (Castillejo for example) or for next summer, especially if in the meantime they should go down the economic claims of Verona. Not only the field then: the market is also waiting for Barak, ready to dive into a new challenge.