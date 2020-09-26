Rubén Baraja has attended the media at the press conference after this afternoon’s draw against Las Palmas. The coach highlighted his team’s good start to the game, as well as the first minutes of the second half and the work of his players throughout the match, and also regretted that physical appearance could have weighed in the final moments against a most rolled rival.

– What assessment do you make of the game?

“We played in phases.” The start of the game was good and led us to 1-0. The 1-1 has hurt us because when we were in a situation in which they were practically not generating anything for us, they tied us in a corner action that could be improved on our part, since we did not go out quickly to shoot. From then on, it took us until the break and I think that the start in the second half was good in terms of looking for what we wanted, which was to find 2-1. We have found it and from there it has given me the feeling that perhaps a bit due to the physical aspect it has cost us to have that continuity that we needed to kill the game. We have not been able to manage the advantage we had in terms of the number of men and the result and in the 2-2 action we must give value to the shot that he takes from so far away. Then our expulsion has come and it has led us to finish the match very fairly. In these phases there have been good moments and moments in which the team has had difficulties and we must try to be a more constant team in what the game demands and today it has cost us, especially in the final part.

– In your balance do the good or bad things of the team weigh more?

—I try to make a realistic analysis. The feeling it gave me is that the team has worked. I have to value it in a positive way because the team wanted and pushed. In the second half we got to 2-1 and we lacked knowing how to manage that advantage better. We have to learn. Knowing how important it was for us today to have added three points, perhaps we lacked a bit of skill, but it is also true that the physical aspect has been able to influence us, since we finished the game with a little less freshness than usual. when you have more competition. And all that has led to them having found the 2-2 success. I am left with the positive parts of the team and with other phases that we have not interpreted so well and in which we have not read the game as we should. Logically, we have to improve, but we are in the first day. We would have liked to add three points today because we had the chance to win the game, but it couldn’t be.

—Both the ‘Toro’ Fernández, who had not yet debuted, and Raí, who had not been able to see in any game due to his injury, had their first minutes today. What do you think?

—I don’t like to value individual situations either, but in the case of ‘Toro’ Fernández he is a player who has just arrived. He has to adapt, understand what we are going to ask of him on a day-to-day basis and have minutes and confidence to grow in the team. As for Raí, he is a player who can give us chances on the right wing. Today we have tried to look for something more depth in that final phase with him. He comes out of an injury and has to catch up with the rest of his teammates, but I sincerely believe that the important thing today is to talk about the team and that is where I have to focus, on what the team has to improve.

—Today I had the absence of several players who are called to be important this season. Have you missed them in terms of having more wardrobe depth?

—It is true that we have players with physical problems, but I already said the first day that I am not a person who has come here to excuse myself. We already knew before the game and I think I have to assess what I have seen in the match and not think about who was not there. You don’t have to excuse yourself and you have to explain things as they are. Casualties are not an excuse, just as it does not have to be an excuse that today was our first game. We lacked knowing how to read that final part of the match and I think we would have achieved a result of great merit because with all those difficult situations, having added three points today would have been important, but we have only been able to add one and we have to recover and improve in those phases of the game to be competitive.

“What is Kagawa’s current status on the team?”

—I think I have to talk about Zaragoza-Las Palmas today. I understand that everyone has a lot of interest in Kagawa’s situation and, logically, when explanations have to be given about his situation, they will be given, but I think that today is not the place to answer about a player who has not been in the call.