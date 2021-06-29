The Emirates Foundation for School Education is launching the summer camp for “Baraem al-Fuqbal”, during the period from the 4th of July until the 15th of the same month, under the title “An enjoyable summer for a creative generation”, with the aim of investing children’s time in creativity and innovation, developing a sense of heritage and patriotism, and developing skills life and creativity, enhancing the quality of life and well-being of children, and supporting their parents in developing their skills.

The Foundation explained in press statements that the camp focuses on implementing a package of recreational, cultural, sports and scientific activities, through which children participate in virtual trips that explore new worlds full of knowledge and entertainment, noting that the camp targets children from the ages of three to six.

The schedule of the camp’s activities indicated that the activities will start from 10 in the morning until 12 in the afternoon, and include sports and movement activities, memorization of the Noble Qur’an, scientific experiments, artistic and manual activities and skills, and the implementation of simple scientific experiments.

The camp includes activating educational platforms, including “Nahla” and “Nahil” to teach the Arabic language in an interesting and motivating manner. The platform contains video clips to tell stories, and promotes competition for excellence in reading and understanding stories, through activities attached to the story such as questions or arranging pictures , especially for young children, in addition to the (matific) platform, which includes a set of activities in mathematics to teach students how to solve problems and critical thinking through discovery, and depends on playing to encourage students to learn through discovery, and the (tig tag jr) platform will be used, which is A dedicated science platform that provides fun learning experiences in diverse science fields The camp comes as part of the “Breams of the Future” initiative to support students academically in the pre-kindergarten stage through smart learning programs, in line with its strategies for supporting early childhood. The project includes three axes: knowledge and integrated sciences, imagination and logical connections, Emirati culture and ethics, and there are three areas The main focus of the pre-kindergarten curriculum includes student learning behavior, personal, emotional and social development, and study materials that provide learning content, and includes more than 1,000 videos of enrichment activities that the child can benefit from.

The project aims to develop the child’s mental skills, such as analysis, reflection, thinking and innovation, enhancing the child’s self-confidence, expanding his/her awareness in the areas of thinking, research and investigation, as well as enriching the child’s linguistic and cognitive output and ensuring a strong relationship between the child’s guardian and early childhood education to provide the best support The project aims to provide students with a rich curriculum that enriches their imaginations and provides them with new knowledge and skills that will help them in the kindergarten stage and outside the school setting and develop the child’s national and heritage sense through Introducing him to his country and his pride.



