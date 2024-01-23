Michelle Obama and not Joe Biden against Donald Trump in the 2024 US elections. It is the New York Post that outlines the 'political fantasy' scenario: President Biden's withdrawal from the race for re-election announced in May, with the entry into the field – surprisingly but actually prepared for some time – of Michelle Obama who then obtains the Democratic nomination for the White House at the convention in August.

The plan, according to the conservative tabloid, would be orchestrated by Barack Obama who, as several American media have revealed in recent weeks, is increasingly worried about the possibility that his former vice president will not be able to beat Trump again in a direct clash.

“Obama tested the waters with his financiers”writes the Post, citing informed sources according to whom also the public outing a few weeks ago of the former first lady, who in an interview said that the possibility of Trump's return “terrifies” her and takes away her sleep , was not accidental but is always part of the husband's careful orchestration.

According to the tabloid, the former president is confidentially pressuring the 80-year-old Biden and his staff to convince him to resign. Maneuvers that aren't even that underground if you consider the position taken by David Axelrod, Obama's former strategist, who publicly questioned the fact that Biden's choice to run for re-election was “wise” or “in the interest of the country”.

In recent days, the Post had already written about Michelle's possible candidacy – a hypothesis that has actually been circulating since her husband left the White House considering the enormous popularity enjoyed by the former first lady – revealing that over a year ago , in the summer of 2022, in a meeting with important CEOs, she herself announced: “I intend to run and I am asking for your support”.

But a direct challenge to Biden was unthinkable, so – again according to the reconstruction of the Post – the pressure began to convince Biden to renounce at the beginning of the summer, with the primary cycle concluded and shortly before the 'coronation' of the convention. The team of the former president and the former first lady are reportedly continuing to work to test the waters with the large donors and financiers who decide the fate of electoral campaigns in the US.