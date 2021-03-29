Mama Sarah Onyango Obama, the Kenyan grandmother of former US President Barack Obama, passed away this monday at the age of 99 in the city of Kisumu, western Kenya, after suffering a stroke last September, as confirmed by his daughter, Marsat Obama.

“She was diagnosed with a stroke in September last year and had problems related to blood sugar,” the daughter of the deceased, who was admitted this Sunday to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University Hospital, the reference center in the area, and died at 4:45 a.m. local time on Monday.

According to Kenyan media, citing sources at the medical center, the woman had visited the clinic for diabetes problems, a disease that had led to his admission to hospital on several occasions during the last two years, said a neighbor.

An image of the 2006 meeting between Mama Sarah Onyango Obama, and BArack Obama, then a US senator. Photo: AP

Mama Sarah Obama, who will be buried between Monday and Tuesday at the Kisumu Muslim Cemetery, was the third wife of former President Obama’s paternal grandfather, and he had become a celebrity in the town of Kogelo (in the county of Siaya, also in the west of the country) where he lived, known as “the people of Obama”.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed his condolences to the family in a statement saying that the country had lost “a strong and virtuous woman” who was “an icon of family values.”

Likewise, the country’s main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, lamented the death of Mama Sarah Obama on the social network Twitter, and stated that “she became a symbol of resilience and african woman confidence“.

For his part, the governor of the homonymous county of Kisumu, Anyang Nyong’o, offered his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and stressed that the old woman “was not only the matriarch of the extended Obama family, but also a mother figure to many people, and a philanthropist who helped raise funds to pay school fees for many orphans and vulnerable children and supported many widows. “

The figure of Obama, the first American president of African origin, has always aroused great interest in Kenya, the country where his father was born and where many consider him one of their own.

In July 2015, the former US president took advantage of his visit to this East African country – his first as head of state – to reconnect with his paternal family, with whom he has little contact.

Obama saw his father only once in his life, when he was ten years old, although it influenced him so much that in 1988 he traveled for the first time to Kenya to know his roots. He returned to Kogelo in 2006, already a senator from the State of Illinois.

Source: EFE