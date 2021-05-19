Former US President Barack Obama confirmed that the US military was observing unidentified flying objects (UFOs). According to him, the archives contain photographs of celestial objects, the origin of which cannot be explained. His words, spoken on the James Corden show, reports CNN.

The former politician said that when he first came to the President’s Office, he asked if the United States has special storage facilities where alien ships and evidence of the existence of extraterrestrial civilizations are located. Then the subordinates answered him in the negative.

“There are frames and recordings of objects in the sky that we do not know exactly what they are. We cannot explain how they moved, their trajectory. They didn’t have an easily explainable scheme, ”Obama also added. According to the publication, next month the office of the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense is to submit to Congress a report on unidentified flying objects, collected from military and intelligence data.

CNN claims that this proves the existence of a special secret US program, which was officially curtailed in 2012. Despite the fact that her funding was cut, officials to this day are studying information about UFOs received from the military, writes the author of the material.

Earlier, former US Naval Forces (Navy) officer Sean Cahill said that the UFO, which was spotted off the American coast in July 2019, used technology that is 100-1000 years ahead of the Earth. “At the present time, we would not be able to defend ourselves against something like that,” he said.