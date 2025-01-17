Michelle Obama, first lady of the United States between 2009 and 2017, turned 61 years old this Friday. And to celebrate this day, her husband, Barack Obama, has shared a romantic photo to silence rumors of crisis in the marriage.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle. You fill every place with warmth, wisdom, humor and grace, and you look good doing it. I am so lucky to be able to live life’s adventures with you. I love you!“wrote the former president on his X account (formerly Twitter).

In the image, the Obama couple are seen sitting at the table, holding their hands with their faces very smiling in both cases.

The image comes amid rumors about a crisis in the Obama marriage, who have been married since 1992, and which began with the absence of the former first lady at Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

In Hollywood, furthermore, rumors have spread of a possible extramarital relationship between the former president of the United States and actress Jennifer Aniston, best known for her role as Rachel in Friends.

The ‘affair’ is a story that originally appeared in the magazine InTouchwhich was titled “The truth about Jen and Barack!”in which I know that both had a romantic relationship.

In any case, Jennifer Aniston has denied the rumors. “It’s not true,” the actress responded to questions from Jimmy Kimmel. “I met him once… but in reality I have more dealings with Michelle than with him,” he said.