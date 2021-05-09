Former US President Barack Obama mourned the loss of his family’s pet dog “Po” who lived in the house

Al-Abyad is with the first family, serving an eight-year term.

“Our family has lost a true friend and loyal companion,” Obama wrote on Twitter, adding, “Labo was a pleasant and lasting presence in our lives – happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and the days in between,” according to the New York Times.

Bo, a male Portuguese Water Dog, was 12 years old. Obama did not mention the cause of death, but the Sun Po is within the life span of the breed.

It is noteworthy that the dog was a gift to the Obama family from the late Senator Edward Kennedy, who bought one of his breed from a Texas breeder who called the entire “stomach” “hope and change” after Obama’s historic victory in

Presidential election in 2008.