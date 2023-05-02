Obama looks at tulips and eats salad in the Beemster and was already in the Netherlands on King’s Day: ‘A top weekend!’

Staff members of restaurant 1612 in Noordbeemster knew that ‘a very important American guest’ would come for lunch. But they were surprised on Monday that former president Barack Obama ordered a goat cheese salad in their store. One of his security guards paid. ,,With an American tip”, manager Micka van Westen beams.