Barack Obama is a motomami. The former president of the United States shared a publication on his social networks on Tuesday with his songs from the summer, and among them is Saokoof Rosalia. It is not the first time that the 44th American president has declared himself a fan of the Barcelona woman, in 2019 he already included his theme with height between a list of summer songs. “Each year I am excited to share my summer song list because I learn so much about new artists thanks to your responses,” Obama wrote on his Instagram account. “It’s an example of how music can really bring us together.”

The former US president has been a cultural prescriber since he entered the White House. Every summer he shares a list of songs and books that stands out for its variety. This year his list has a marked Latin flavor. In addition to Rosalía, the presence of Bad Bunny stands out, from whose latest album Obama recommends his collaboration with the Colombian group Bomba Estéreo, Pretty eyes. Mexican singer-songwriter Omar Apollo also stands out, popular in Spain for his collaboration on C. Tangana’s latest album. The inclusion of so many Spanish-speaking artists may not be accidental.

Obama has a great handling of social networks. He was the first US president to use Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat, a privilege that stems from a mere temporary coincidence, since he entered the White House in 2009, when social networks were beginning to emerge. But few control the narrative in the digital world like him. The choice of his songs and summer books is a good example and it is easy to intuit in these lists nods to political and cultural movements to which the former president wants to give relevance. We see a good account of this in his choice of books, among which an essay on polarization stands out: Why we’re polarized, by Ezra Klein. In the rest of the titles, Obama bets on the safe side and singles out the Pulitzer Prize winner Jennifer Egan, or the Mexican Silvia Moreno García, whose book the night was velvet was chosen as one of the best novels of 2021 according to The New York Times Book Review, The Washington Post either The Boston Globe.

The play list de Obama combines classics by Joe Cocker, Nina Simone or Prince with more modern themes. Harry Styles with Music for a Sushi Restaurant or Beyonce, with break my soulare other of the singers who sneak into the play list of the former president. The interpreter of Single Ladies, She is a personal friend of the Democrat, she even sang the US anthem at his inauguration ceremony. She has also been very active in defending the Black Lives Matters movement. She is not the only close person who sneaks into a list in which she highlights the presence of Bruce Springsteen, with whom the former president has presented podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA, about masculinity, race and fatherhood. Obama may have stepped away from positions of responsibility, but he remains active. Precisely this list comes out a few days after his Emmy nomination was made public for his participation in the Netflix docuseries Majestic National Parks.

In addition to in play list of Obama, Rosalía has been included in another list this week: that of the nominees for the MTV Video Music Awards, which will be delivered on August 28. The interpreter opts for the awards for best editing, precisely because Saokor, and best collaboration by Fame, a song that he sings in a duet with The Weeknd. These awards come to the Catalan while she has been immersed in the presentation of the album mommy, a tour that will keep her in Spain until the beginning of August, when she will make the leap across the pond to give concerts in Argentina, Mexico and several US cities. Perhaps then Obama will be able to enjoy his idol live.