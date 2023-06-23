CNN: Obama announced the desire of many Russian-speaking residents of Crimea to join the Russian Federation in 2014

Many Russian-speaking residents of Crimea really wanted to join Russia in 2014. With such a statement in an interview with the American television channel CNN spoke former US President Barack Obama.

“There were a lot of Russian speakers in Crimea and there was a certain sympathy for the ideas that Russia represented,” Obama admitted, adding that domestic Ukrainian politics were more complex in those years and “even in the Ukrainian parliament there were some Russian supporters.”

Related materials:

Earlier, the leader of the far-right party in the French parliament, the National Rally, Marine Le Pen, called Crimea a legitimate part of Russia. The politician said that she fully supports the referendum that took place in the region in 2014. She stressed that the inhabitants of Crimea had the right to freely express their will in choosing their future fate.

In 2019, former US President Donald Trump said that Obama had the opportunity to prevent the entry of Crimea into Russia, but he failed to do so.