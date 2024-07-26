The former president of the United States Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, They said in an election video on Friday that they will do everything possible to get the vice president and candidate to the White House.

In the video of less than a minute, the faces of the Obamas are not seen, but the voice of the couple can be heard in atelephone conversation with Harris.

“We called to say that Michelle and I couldn’t be more proud to endorse her and do everything possible to overcome it this election and reach the Oval Office,” the former president is heard saying in the spot.

I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/xldcZeDXuS —Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 26, 2024

‘We are proud’, Michelle Obama

In a recent tweet, Michelle Obama expressed her support for Kamala Harris, highlighting her enthusiasm to support her as the Democratic nominee. The former first lady praised Harris for her positivity, sense of humor and ability to inspire hope among citizens across the country.

Michelle Obama, along with her husband Barack, showed their commitment to Harris’ candidacy, emphasizing their confidence in her leadership and promise of a better future for the nation.

In less than a week since President Joe Biden’s withdrawal, Harris has received the support of major Democratic Party heavyweights, such as former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and all the governors Democrats in the country – some of whom were mentioned as possible candidates.

However, all eyes were on Obama, who, until now, had only had words of support for Biden’s work and his decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

“‘The sacred cause of this country is bigger than any of us.’ Joe Biden has remained true to these words time and time again. again for a lifetime “of service to the American people. Thank you, President,” Obama wrote on X on Wednesday, after the current president made his first statements to explain his decision to end his re-election campaign.

Harris has already secured the support of the delegates necessary to win the nomination in the Democratic National Convention August and his campaign has broken a fundraising record.

