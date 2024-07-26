Barack and Michelle Obama were still there. After four days of doubts about when they would come out in favour of Kamala Harris (and if they were going to do so), the former US president and his wife offered their support early Friday in Washington and in a video uploaded to the social network X to the woman who will clearly be the Democratic candidate for the November elections.

In the carefully staged video, the vice president is seen hurrying along as an aide hands her a cellphone. “Kamala,” she says in a off Barack Obama’s deep, unmistakable voice. “Hello!” his wife adds. “Oh,” Harris replies, “You’re together! It’s good to hear you!”

“I want to take this call to tell my girl Kamala: I am proud of you,” Michelle Obama continues. “This is going to be historic.” On another level, the former president says the most anticipated phrase: “We are calling to tell you that Michelle and I could not be more proud to support you and to do everything possible so that you win this election and end up in the Oval Office.” [de la Casa Blanca]”.

To which Harris, smiling, replies: “Oh my God. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me, I can’t wait to share it with you. So Doug [Emhoff, su esposo] like me. And [también estoy deseando] “Get out there, campaign.” “But most of all,” she adds, “I want to tell you that your words and the friendship you’ve given me over the years mean more than I can possibly express. So thank you both! It means a lot. I hope we have some fun with this, too, huh?” The video ends with an election bumper that reads: “Harris, President.”

The Obamas were the last party heavyweights who had not yet expressed their support for Harris, who managed to gather enough delegates in just over 24 hours to obtain the nomination as the candidate. By midday Thursday, according to an AP count, the candidate had 3,284 of the just over 4,000 who are summoned to the convention.

The acclamation will take effect, as agreed by the Democratic National Committee, in the first week of August through an electronic vote. Between the 19th and 22nd of that month, the National Convention is scheduled to be held in Chicago, which everything indicates will be a mere formality in Harris’s acclamation on her way to trying to become the first female president in the history of the United States. The panorama that was presented just a week ago of that conclave, when Joe Biden was still the candidate, could not be more different from the one that is now opening up, just 100 days before the elections.

American media reported in recent hours that Harris and the Obamas had been in constant contact during these days – something that the former president confirmed in his message on X. It has been a dizzying week in which the party has managed to turn around its electoral prospects, encouraged by unprecedented enthusiasm.

The right moment

The timing of the announcement was a double calculation: it was about giving Biden the space to justify his refusal to seek re-election, something he did on Wednesday with a televised address to the nation from the Oval Office, and also about launching the message at a time that would magnify its impact. Hence the time chosen, five in the morning on the East Coast, just in time to monopolize the conversation on the main morning news shows on the major television networks for the entire morning.

The former president avoided immediately endorsing her on Sunday, when Biden surprisingly announced in a message on X that he would not run for re-election, after weeks in which doubts arose in his first presidential debate against Republican Donald Trump, held on June 27 in Atlanta, set off all the alarms about his physical and cognitive abilities to win at the polls and to lead the country for a second term, at the end of which he would be 86 years old. In a second post, also published on X at 27 minutes, Biden designated Harris as his successor.

Obama issued his own statement within hours of Biden’s resignation. In it, he praised the work and personality of the man who was his vice president during his eight years in the White House, but kept his support for Harris to himself. It was then interpreted that he was applying the same logic that guided his decision not to support any of the candidates in the Democratic primaries prior to the 2020 elections, such is the enormous influence that Obama still has over the party.

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead,” the former president said in that statement. “But I have extraordinary confidence that our party leaders will be able to facilitate a process that produces a leading candidate.” Those words were interpreted as Obama’s desire for a mini-primary to select a consensus candidate.

Harris and her team spent the afternoon of that historic day calling congressmen, senators, public officials and delegations of delegates throughout the country to gather support, amid a rain of millions (100 in less than 48 hours) in donations. On Monday, the vice president won the crucial support of Nancy Pelosi, former speaker of the House of Representatives. And on Tuesday, in a single joint gesture, she received the support of Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, and that of the minority in Congress, Hakeem Jeffries.

The vice president’s campaign is counting on Obama’s appeal to attract Democratic voters, independents and undecided voters to the polls. Any help will be little for a candidacy that has been launched just 105 days before Election Day, scheduled for November 5. In the 2022 midterm elections, Obama got involved in the Democratic campaign in places like Detroit, where he held a massive rally that proved that his charisma remains intact a decade after leaving the front line, especially among African-American voters, who will be key in these elections.

Obama and Harris have known each other for years. She was an early supporter of his 2008 campaign and was chosen as a speaker at the 2012 Democratic convention when the then-president was seeking re-election. Obama campaigned for Harris when she ran for attorney general in California and supported her when she ran for Senate in 2016.