Barack and Michelle Obama also supported the candidacy of US Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democrats in the presidential elections scheduled for next November 5.

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris,” she written Barack Obama today on his X profile (formerly Twitter). “We told her that we think she will make a fantastic president of the United States and that she has our full support.”

“At this critical moment for our country,” the former US president explained, “we will do everything we can to ensure that he wins in November. We hope you will join us.”

The former presidential couple later released a video of the phone call in which they announced their support for Kamala Harris. “Michelle and I couldn’t be more proud to support you and do everything we can to help you win this election and get to the Oval Office,” the former president told Harris during the phone call, which also featured the former first lady.

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support of her. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

For her part, Kamala Harris thanked the Obamas for their support and expressed her gratitude for their friendship over the decades. “Oh my God. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me,” the vice president said during the call. “We can’t wait, Doug[Emhoff, Harris’ husband – ed.]and I, to do this campaign with you. And to get out there, to go.”

“But most of all, I just want to say that the words you’ve spoken and the friendship you’ve shown us over the years mean more than I can possibly express, so thank you to both of you. It means so much. And we’re going to have fun, too, aren’t we?” Harris added.

During the call, Michelle Obama said she was proud of Kamala Harris and expected the upcoming election to be historic. “I can’t make this call without telling my girl, Kamala, that I’m proud of you. It’s going to be historic,” the former first lady said.