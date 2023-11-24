Home page World

The bar visitor gets company from the real artist. © Screenshots TikTok

There are things! When a bar visitor belted out a hit song, the real singer suddenly joined her. And she didn’t even notice it at first.

Elk City – Bowling For Soup never achieved great fame in Germany. The situation is different worldwide: the pop-punk band’s biggest hit, “1985”, has an impressive 300 million plays on Spotify. Other songs like “Girls all the bad guys want”, “High School never ends” or the Fountains Of Wayne cover “Stacy’s Mom” are also between 75 and 100 million.

So many people can sing along to their songs. So did a bar visitor who wasn’t alone – the funny incident is now getting more attention on TikTok.

A bar visitor sings along to the song – and the original artist suddenly stands behind her

The lady belts out “Girl all the bad guys want” fervently and with great lyrical confidence, which emanates from the bar’s speakers, and allows herself to be filmed. She’s clearly having fun and keeps laughing. What she obviously doesn’t realize at first is that she’s not alone. And a man sneaked up behind her and was also singing and gesticulating. What’s more: It’s not just anyone – but the original interpreter, Jaret Reddick (51) from Bowling For Soup, who seems to take great pleasure in the practical joke. What a funny coincidence!

The video was posted by the Blockhouse Sports Bar from Elk City in Oklahoma (USA), which was also marked as the location. Further information about when the clip was created and under what circumstances is missing. But the whole thing really doesn’t seem like a fake or a staged event. But actually like a wonderful spontaneous action by both of them – and as if Jaret Reddick was just there.

Bowling For Soup frontman surprises bar visitor

“This is too funny not to post,” the sports bar writes. “Haha!!! I wanted to post this too!!!,” Reddick replies from his official account. And the restaurant thanks him for the “great evening”, so it was probably really as described. In another comment, the bar also welcomes a lady named “Brittniy Freeman” to TikTok and writes that she is “already famous.” There is a “lol” from the lady – she is probably the hobby singer from the video.

In just over a week, the clip not only collected around a million views, but also hundreds of comments. A user who probably speaks from the hearts of many people gets more than 5,000 likes when he writes: “I have the feeling that Bowling For Soup are the most iconic band that you wouldn’t recognize in public.”

“My favorite video on the internet”: Many celebrate the TikTok clip

In the video, too, it seems as if “Brittniy” doesn’t even know who is singing with her, as if she doesn’t even recognize the star. “She definitely still doesn’t know who he was” or “Yeah, she definitely doesn’t know it was him,” the comments read. Others simply celebrate the funny clip, the incident or the singer and the Bowling For Soup frontman.

“Are you kidding, what a great experience,” “My favorite video on the internet,” and “He seems like a super cool guy,” they write. A few years ago, a world star appeared anonymously in the supermarket and paid for customers’ purchases. (lin)