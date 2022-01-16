Assoutenti: price increases in seven out of 10 years

It breaks out in Italy on expensive-breakfast. It is the alarm raised by Assoutenti, which reports price increases patchy for the price lists of coffee, cappuccino and croissants at the bars of the peninsula. “In recent days we have been receiving numerous reports from consumers who denounce increases in the prices of espresso, but also of cappuccinos and leavened desserts, consumed at the counter or at the tables of bars throughout Italy – explains Assoutenti – Increases in the price lists of a few euro cents, but which are immediately notified by citizens who go to one of the over 160,000 bars in Italy every day “.

According to Assoutenti’s analysis, both Istat and in December it recorded an average increase in price lists of + 2.8% for the bar sector, and the same trade associations, with the Fipe which stated that 76% of bar managers would update their price lists between the end of 2021 and the first part of 2022.

At the base of the increases affecting coffee, cappuccino and croissants we find both the expensive-bills, with the record increases for electricity and gas started last January 1st, both the strong rise in commodities, with the prices of coffee growing by + 81% in 2021, those of milk by + 60%, those of sugar and cocoa by + 30% – analyzes Assoutenti – higher costs for merchants which, inevitably, are passed on to final consumers , and are giving life to the phenomenon of “expensive breakfast” throughout Italy.

