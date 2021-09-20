Syrian asylum seeker Aziz A., better known as the ‘Desk Jihadi’, has been jailed for 15 years and nine months. His brother Fatah was jailed for more than 11 years. According to the court, the brothers played ‘a leading role’ with the jihadists of Jabhat al Nusra in Syria.











The lawsuit against the two Syrian brothers is one of the most striking terrorism lawsuits in the Netherlands in recent years. Aziz (35) and Fatah (44) both fled the Syrian civil war, were granted asylum in the Netherlands, but have now been imprisoned for years because of their own part in that war.

According to the court in Rotterdam, they both had a leading role in the jihadist and terrorist fighting group Jabhat al Nusra between 2011 and 2014. “Partly due to this organization, the entire Syrian society became completely disrupted during that period and many people were displaced.”

The case came to the fore in 2017 when Aziz was present at a discussion meeting about the Syrian war in the Amsterdam debate center De Balie. He was recognized there by other Syrians. They told the police that Aziz was a jihadist during his time in Syria. The life the Syrian led in Amsterdam was completely different: he worked in a restaurant, attended festivals, smoked joints and had several girlfriends, including the Dutch journalist Ans Boersma. His brother Fatah lived with his family in Bergeijk and had a sandwich shop in Eindhoven.

In 2018, Aziz and his brother Fatah were nevertheless arrested. They’ve been stuck ever since. Justice states that Aziz has played a leading role in Jabhat al Nusra, a group that has many attacks in Syria on its conscience.

“Aziz has played a role that should not be underestimated in the drama that is taking place in Syria. He was a member of a terrorist organization and played a role in several attacks in Syria,” the Public Prosecution Service said earlier in the case. “These attacks were aimed at killing regime supporters without regard for persons.”

Aziz knew other leaders of the group before the civil war, when they were imprisoned together, as opponents of Syrian President Assad, in the infamous Sednaya prison. Tortured and murdered in that prison. Aziz was probably also mistreated. “Your treatment in Sednaya has probably been inhumane. What you experienced there must have done something to you,” the justice system said earlier.

The Public Prosecution Service also suspects that Aziz was present at the execution of 17 government soldiers at a border post in 2012. But the only evidence for this is an intercepted conversation in which Aziz can be heard watching a video of that massacre and claims to have been there. . That is not enough evidence to convict him for that. Yet the OM demanded 23 years in prison against the Syrian. The court imposed a considerably lower sentence on him: 15 years and nine months.

To give evidence

His brother Fatah, sentenced to 11 years and nine months (demand was 10 years), has been involved in a Jabhat al Nusra prison in Syria on the Tabqa Dam, a place where people ‘disappeared’ after their arrest. Several other Syrians in Europe have stated about Fatah’s role.

Justice has not spoken to witnesses in Syria. “We are not allowed to do that, we do not have a legal aid relationship with that country,” said the Public Prosecution Service. However, the judiciary has an article by de Volkskrant put in the file. A correspondent from that newspaper did travel to Syria and spoke to people living near the dam.

Both Syrians deny having had a leadership role within JaN and claim to have never belonged to that group at all. Bart Nooitgedagt, Fatah’s lawyer, asked for an acquittal. According to him, the evidence against his client was mainly circumstantial and Fatah himself is known as ‘a liar and a chatterbox’.

Lawyer Peter Plasman, from Aziz, also asked for an acquittal. “Witnesses have only heard their statements.” In addition, not all witnesses are equally reliable because of their own role in Syria. He also stated that the translation of some tapped conversations was poor: one interpreter heard ‘when I killed them’, the other interpreter ‘when he killed them’.