The Amsterdam Bar Association, which supervises the legal profession, will investigate the case surrounding former lawyer and presenter Khalid Kasem. On Friday it became known that Kasem acknowledges in leaked recordings between himself and Peter R. de Vries that he bribed an official. The aim of this would be to get a client released from prison earlier.
#Bar #Association #initiates #investigation #Khalid #Kasem #case
Farmer protests with Aiwanger “at the forefront”: FW boss attacks traffic lights
Home pagepoliticsWas standing: January 6, 2024, 1:26 p.mFrom: Bedrettin BölükbasiPressSplitHubert Aiwanger (Free Voters, here at a PK in November). ©...
Leave a Reply