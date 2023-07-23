An arson attack on a Beer House bar in the Mexican city of San Luis Rio Colorado killed 11 people and injured four others. This was announced on Saturday, July 22, by local authorities.

According to investigators, the incident occurred through the fault of one of the visitors, who was exposed for indecent behavior. After some time, the man returned and threw a container with a combustible mixture at the main entrance. The suspect was arrested while trying to leave the city.

It is specified that five men and six women died in the fire. Among the victims were three members of the musical group Mitosis Rock & Ska, who performed that evening.

Visitors who managed to escape later noted that the evacuation could have been faster, but one of the three emergency exits in the building was cluttered with crates of alcohol.

Earlier in the day, it became known that in Turkish Antalya, two tourists were killed and 10 people were injured in a fire at a boutique hotel. The reasons for the incident are being established.